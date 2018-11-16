Here's Your Best Look at Google's Pixel 3 Lite

The baby, midrange Pixel 3 may actually be real.

A report that emerged on Russian tech blog Rozetked — and later shared by SlashGear — contains pictures and screengrabs from a device nicknamed the Pixel 3 Lite. However, you may know it better by its code name, "Bonito" — the lower-cost member of the Pixel 3 family that had been rumored alongside Google's other flagship models through all of 2018.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

The photos you see here were reportedly captured by one of the same individuals responsible for all those Pixel 3 XL leaks that surfaced months in advance of that device's launch. The latest images show a handset that looks a lot like the 5.5-inch Pixel 3 that's out now, only with thicker bezels, no stereo speakers on the front and no dual-camera arrangement above the screen.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

Interestingly, though, this potential prototype actually has one thing the Pixel 3 and 3 XL do not — a headphone jack, right on the top edge. The backside has the same matte-meets-glossy glass panel design you see on the pricier Pixels, and the sleep/wake button on the particular model has been colored lime green to offset the silvery blue of the rest of the device. There's a fingerprint sensor on the back, too.

Google's prime cost-saving measures appear to be focused on the inside of this phone, as the Geekbench screenshots show this device running a Snapdragon 670 system-on-chip with Adreno 615 graphics and 4GB of RAM. A 5.5-inch full-HD+ LCD panel replaces similarly-sized OLED display in the Pixel 3, and rather than staring with 64GB of internal memory, this Google phone apparently carries just 32GB.

(Image credit: Rozetked)

That said, there still appears to be a few striking similarities with the rest of the Pixel 3 range. The battery inside this phone is listed with a capacity of 2,915 mAh — the same as the smaller Pixel 3 — while the rear camera is rated at 12.2 megapixels. According to the leakster, it's the very same shooter used in the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

It's not terribly surprising Google would find a way to shoehorn the Pixel 3's industry-leading camera into a cheaper model, given that much of what makes the company's camera so amazing involves computational photography, rather than hardware and optics. Still, if this device is the real deal and if Google can pull its camera tricks off for hundreds less, we may just have a new budget Android phone to beat.