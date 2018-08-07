Trending

25 Android Apps That Are Actually Worth Paying For

By ,

If you've got a new Android phone or tablet, we can help you track down apps from Google Play that are worth the money to download.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Colif 30 December 2016 18:55
    I actually own some of those already, Nova is almost essential to me now, though I do look at other launchers every few months to see if there is anything better.
    Reply
  • forseopurposesonly123456789123 07 September 2018 15:43
    Please give us an updated version of you paid android apps. Thank you
    Reply
  • mmontan19 13 September 2018 17:27
    Zooper Widget hasn't been updated in over 3 years. Why is it on this list?
    Reply
  • Gam3r01 13 September 2018 17:45
    21317575 said:
    Zooper Widget hasn't been updated in over 3 years. Why is it on this list?

    Because this article is 2 years old.
    Reply