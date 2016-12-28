The Best IFTTT Applets for Amazon Alexa

How to Get IFTTT to work with Alexa

Connecting IFTTT with Alexa is not difficult, but it takes some patience. First, you may have to download apps and create accounts for Alexa, IFTTT, and whatever product or service you're going to be controlling, such as the Philips Hue lights. Then, go to the services page on IFTTT and click on Alexa. Once you do, you'll see a ton of Alexa-specific applets. To get them to work, you'll have to link to your account info on those services. For example, there are lots of applets that require Google accounts, like Calendar and Google Drive. Just make a quick pass through the All Services page on IFTTT and activate the ones you think you're interested in. You'll need to "trigger" a good many of the Alexa applets by giving a specific command to your device. It's spelled out quite clearly on IFTTT or through the app.