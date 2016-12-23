25 Most Underrated iPhone Games

Play These Hidden iOS Gems

You already have Pokémon Go and Super Mario Run installed on your iPhone, but what about Downwell? Are you already playing Terraria or Tiny Rails? If not, you should be. Apple's App Store is filled with outstanding games that don't always get the attention they deserve. And yet, they offer addictive gameplay, compelling storylines, and other features that you'll find exceedingly fun. Here's a look at some of the most underrated games available now for your iPhone. Some of the following apps are free to play (with in-app purchases) while others charge a fee, but they all deliver something you're likely to enjoy.