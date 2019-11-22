Trending

The Best Cheap Drones

By

We tested dozens of drones, most of which are less than $100. Here are our favorite models, all of which are great for kids.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Guillaume-RepairItAll 08 December 2016 10:31
    Thanks for this, I have been having a hard time choosing one for my nephew because I couldn't find any information geared towards the younger audiences. The summaries paint a clearer picture of what each drone can do performance wise. Thumbs up!!
    Reply
  • brockfredin 14 January 2018 19:42
    Batter life and flight time are usually the most crucial!
    Reply
  • test_purch1 25 May 2018 11:31
    Test Automation comment 1527247825458
    Reply
  • ridhimasane 30 May 2018 09:26
    thank you for sharing actually we were looking for the same kind of information which cleared the thoughts about the same.
    Reply