Best Family Calendar Apps

Chore Monster

Chore Monster (Android, iOS) is perhaps a bit more narrow in scope than other family organizers in this article, but it does a great job at its main task: gamifying your childrens' chores, homework and other household tasks. Parents set up a list of chores for each child along with how many points they're worth, as well as a list of rewards that they can spend their earned points on, like a dessert treat or an hour of video game time. Once your kids have done their chores, you approve them to make sure there's no cheating, and they can trade in their points for rewards, as well as tickets to the app's Monster Carnival where they can engage in minigames and collect pet monsters.