15 best fishing apps

Deeper - Smart Sonar (Android, iOS: Free)

While designed to work with Deeper's portable sonar devices, the Deeper - Smart Sonar app (Android, iOS) also provides useful features for every fisherman with a smartphone. Users can plan their next fishing trip with the aid of the app's solunar calendar and weather forecasts. You can also turn to the Deeper app to map your trip with downloadable maps you can refer to even when offline. You can also log and share your catches with the built-in notes and camera mode. If you've got the Deeper fish finder, you can turn your smartphone into a sonar display, detailing water depth, temperature, vegetation, fish locations, and other useful information with the aid of the castable sonar device.