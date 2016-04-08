10 Best Disney World Apps for a Great Trip

Glympse (Android, iOS, Free)

If you're looking for a location sharing app that's less of a cyber-nanny and more of a tool to help you and your friends or family to meet up or check in, give Glympse (Android, iOS) a try. The app requires no sign-ins, instead taking advantage of your existing mobile number or email. Users can send out a "Glympse", which shares your current location and/or your ETA to a location either through the app or a Web link, and the Glympse also self-destructs, being valid only for a particular window of time. It's a great tool for checking in location, coordinating a meet or sending out an ETA, without putting yourself under the yoke of a more intrusive location sharing system.