12 Best Home Improvement and DIY Apps

RoomScan Pro (iOS: $4.99)

RoomScan Pro takes advantage of your smartphone's motion sensors to quickly scan and record your room and floor plan layouts. Simply tap your smartphone on the wall and wait for the beep, repeating on each wall and door frame that you want to record. Once done, RoomScan takes into account your movement through the room and recorded wall sections, intelligently drawing walls based on your recordings for a quick floor plan. From there, you can manually edit dimensions, input architectural symbols, and combine room plans into complete floor layouts. Users can save floor plans into images, PDF and DXF files, with a fee for more advanced export options. It's hard for a screenshot to capture it in action, so check out this demo video to see RoomScan Pro does its thing.