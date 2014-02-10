12 Most Maddeningly Difficult Games of All Time

Flappy Bird (2013 - iOS, Android)

The developer behind "Flappy Bird" pulled his creation from the Apple App Store and Google Play store, but it will live in infamy for being one of the toughest and most addictive games ever. This free mobile jumper is brutally difficult, forcing you to navigate your yellow bird through the skies without hitting any of the pipes above or below you. The game's tap-to-fly mechanic is very sensitive, and your bird will meet its demise frequently, which makes clearing even a few pipes feel like an accomplishment.

