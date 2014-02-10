Trending

12 Most Maddeningly Difficult Games of All Time

By

Looking for a real challenge? Here are 12 of the most painfully difficult games around.

Gaming
14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bskchaos 10 February 2014 19:00
    Some games in this list were destroyed in Awesome Games Done Quick 2014gamesdonequick.comPunch Out was played blindfolded!!!http://www.twitch.tv/speeddemosarchivesda/b/494222408?t=8m50s
    Reply
  • zeig_101 10 February 2014 19:17
    "There are hard games, and then there are titles that are just plain unfair. Role-playing game "Dark Souls" falls under the latter, " I'm guessing that you had no fucking clue where to go, so you tried fighting the skeletons first? Talk to the guy in chainmail enough, he tells you to head up the stairs on the cliffside. That is where you are supposed to go, and where you are more suited for right off the start. As someone who has played through dark souls multiple times, I can tell you that it is ENTIRELY fair.
    Reply
  • AGx-07_162 10 February 2014 21:22
    There's difficult and then there's difficult because it's poorly a designed game. Flappy Bird is the latter. People need to stop talking about this game like it's good.
    Reply
  • Slatteew 10 February 2014 22:36
    Glad Zelda 2 made the list! That is one of my favorite Zelda's, and it was so hard........took me years to beat the final boss, because the last dungeon is so big, no map, and invisible drops.........but i love it to this day. :) Great design for its time.
    Reply
  • SinisterSalad 10 February 2014 23:31
    Where the heck is SMB 2?
    Reply
  • cypeq 11 February 2014 10:10
    Dark Souls is called Unfair? It's very fair and with pretty easy combat(enemies have very narrow move pool). I guess author was expecting another god of war button smasher out of it... where you can just run carelessly ahead into every combat scenario. Whenever you do that in DS you get hit overhead with a club.This list is broken because 80/90 arcade games were all insanely difficult and extremely long also. Good old pac-man was beaten by only few people on the world. Beating Mario Bros also takes a lot of sweat and tears. You could go on and on with list like that for ever if you decide to include 80's and early 90's.
    Reply
  • Vorador2 11 February 2014 18:09
    Dark Souls and Demon's Souls are hard and unforgiving, but not unfair.Unfair is I Wanna Be The Guy, which is chock full of cheap traps.
    Reply
  • Gzav 12 February 2014 06:25
    I remember Ikari Warriors on NES as being one of the hardest games I ever played!
    Reply
  • bootsattheboar 12 February 2014 20:01
    N (the game) should have been on this list. It gets maddeningly difficult quickly, but it is addictive. Go try it: http://www.thewayoftheninja.org/n_downloads.html
    Reply
  • energygugy78 13 February 2014 14:29
    I am surprised Top Gun for NES did not make the list. Make it past the first mission and I would be surprised.
    Reply