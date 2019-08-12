20 best free Android games

Great Android Games That Don't Cost a Dime

Smartphones aren't getting any cheaper these days. The Galaxy S20 starts at $999 while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will set you back $1,399. Fortunately, when it comes to games to play on Android phones, the best things in life are free — or at least, free-to-play.

These free Android games won't cost you a penny to download and they're fun to play as well (though you may have to suffer through some ads interrupting your gameplay). From multiplayer brawls to strategy-rich puzzlers, these games are both fun and addictive, and they'll be right at home whether you've splurged on one of the top Android phones or you just want to try out something new on your current device. (Image Credit: Tom's Guide)