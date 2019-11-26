Best Android launchers for customizing your phone

Smart Launcher 5

Smart Launcher has long been one of our low-key favorites with its simple "flower" favorites grid and sorted app folder, and the latest version, Smart Launcher 5, adds a ton of features and refinements. Smart Launcher's flower grid is still available, but it's joined by a number of other well thought-out layouts designed to keep your favorite apps within easy reach of one hand, while smart search and an intelligently sorted and customizable app drawer makes it easy to find whatever you need, whether on your phone or out in the web. Adaptive icons and colors, fully resizable widgets, and more customizations round out the package, making for a great update to a classic launcher. However, you'll need to shell out $7 for the Pro version to access the many of those extra features, including pop-up widgets and expanded gesture controls.