Trending

Best Android launchers for customizing your phone

By

Make your Android phone's home screen your own

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Wahajk 29 January 2014 17:37
    Please tell me can changing launcher produced effect on mobile performance i.e. its ram or any other component i have Q mobile A34........?
    Reply
  • ferooxidan 20 March 2014 23:20
    Hi Launcher is not exist, it exist as different launcher than on this article, also the link is not working.
    Reply
  • ssddx 21 March 2014 19:54
    i've been using golauncherex for years along with miui ver 2.3 on my droid incredible.great launcher, great rom. lots of customization options for free.
    Reply
  • VoxLuna 13 August 2015 02:23
    For whatever it's worth, Smart Launcher 2 is a great choice if you have a low-memory device and/or it has a slow CPU. It basically salvaged an old HTC EVO 4G into a usable backup device.

    For my main device, I have Nova Launcher, Nova Prime (the unlocker), and TeslaUnread. Worth every bit.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 01 November 2015 03:42
    Another great launcher is Lucid Launcher.
    Reply
  • JDK_1_ 08 November 2015 08:30
    GPS
    Reply
  • Zaporro 21 June 2016 08:37
    Themer is dead.


    No more updates, last one year ago. Theme servers are down, cant download anything.
    Reply
  • Zaporro 21 June 2016 08:37
    Why is Themer in this article? Last update mid 2015. Its 2016, Themer is dead. Even theme servers are gone. You can download it but it has no content.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 05 February 2017 22:51
    Smart Launcher and Action Launcher are great , another great one is Lucid Launcher Pro.
    Reply
  • leo_sk 04 November 2017 01:41
    Someone knows a launcher that makes extensive use of blur effect?
    Reply