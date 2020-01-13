Best Android music players

Google Play Music (Free)

Let's start with the default choice, just because you may have overlooked it. That would be a mistake: Google Play Music offers a number of perks that ought to make you give it a whirl. Google makes a pretty clever upload manager that lets you add up to 50,000 songs from iTunes or any other program where you’re currently storing your music. And if you subscribe to the $9.99-a-month premium service, you get access to the entire Google Play catalogue along with YouTube Red. This grants you ad-free viewing of nearly all videos on the service and access to programming developed specifically for YouTube Red subscribers. And even if you don't shoot for the cloud and streaming services, it still does a good job of playing music in your device storage, though with less frills than other players.