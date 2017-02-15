20 Best Puzzle Games for Android and iOS

Road Not Taken (Android, iOS: $4.99)

Inspired by the Robert Frost poem of the same name, Spry Fox's Road Not Taken (Android, iOS) is a turn-based puzzle roguelike that has a Jawa-like robed wizard working to save the town's lost children by wandering the frozen forests to reunite them with their parents. Using your magic staff, you can pick up objects, animals, and children, but carrying them drains your life force, so it's more effective to pick things up, and then toss them to where you need them. The game's environmental puzzles include a crafting element, as you pick up and combine objects to create new items that you use to overcome obstacles. Players must survive 15 years (levels) of procedurally-generated puzzle mazes, so no two games are ever the same.