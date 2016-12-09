Best Android-Only Apps You Can't Find on iPhone

Drupe

In our networked, social media-rich present, we've all got a ton of ways to communicate with family, friends and colleagues, ranging from email, SMS, to custom chat applications. Drupe is a new Android contacts management app that aims to bring all that under one roof, not by creating its own social network or chat functions, but by making it easier for you to access the ones you already use by putting them into one place. Drupe displays all your contacts in a list, along with an array of actions on the other side of the screen. Simply drag and drop a contact to an action, and Drupe fires up your default app, handling calls, email, SMS and instant messaging all with equal aplomb. In addition, Drupe comes with a dialer, recent interactions history and an array of other features.