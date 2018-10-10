Take Command with Top Mobile Strategy Games

The best strategy games challenge the mind, providing tactical puzzles and combat conundrums for players to untangle. Whether engaged in far-future combat or immersed in fantasy melees, strategy games let you unleash your inner general. Take command, and try out our picks for the best mobile strategy games.

And if any of these top strategy apps get you excited about mobile gaming, be sure to check out our top picks for best Android games and best iOS games, too. (Photo Credit: Dennizn/Shutterstock)