Best Internet Radio Apps

Has the internet killed the radio? Not if these apps have anything to say about it.

  • 27 November 2012 07:22
    I've been using Total Recorder for years to record radio broadcasts, both off the air and over the internet. It has a good scheduling program that can open and close URLs in a browser so that you don't miss a show even if you're not around to start the stream.
  • in_the_loop 30 November 2012 08:07
    Caution!
    Freecorder may contain malware and a hi-jacker.
    Several comments in the Freecoreder 7 youtubevideo reports of it.
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=ObyucebFizs#!

    Gonna try it in a virtual machine to see if the claims are true.
    Just had to let others know, if it is potentially dangerous.
  • in_the_loop 30 November 2012 08:27
    Warning!!!
    Freecorder is loaded with malware!
    Almost all comments aboujt the download it CNET tells about it being a can of worms with hi-jackers and different kinds of malware:
    http://download.cnet.com/Freecorder/3000-2071_4-11594257.html#rateit


  • ward99 23 November 2013 04:08
    I've been using Station ripper to record internet radio for years (8+!!??)

    Really really worth it!
