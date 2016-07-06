Best Internet Radio Apps

RarmaRadio

RarmaRadio ties with Streamwriter for our favorite desktop internet radio player and recorder. The feature set of both is similar: stream browser, with the option to enter your own streams, a host of station presets, a built-in audio player, and a scheduled automatic recorder. Both have the ability to download from multiple streams simultaneously, as well as multiple options for tweaking how a file is recorded and where it goes. RarmaRadio, in our opinion, wins out with its interface being a bit more navigable and the stream manager a bit more organized (though your mileage may vary).

NOTE: RarmaRadio will try to install a browser toolbar and change some browser settings, though you can opt out of this at install. Don't let that little fact stop you from getting this program.