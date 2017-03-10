15 Best Android Keyboard Apps

Hacker's Keyboard (Free)

If you miss the layout of a full-sized keyboard or need all of those missing keys like the Ctrl, Tab, arrow or the function keys, check out Hacker's Keyboard. Based on the AOSP Gingerbread keyboard with multitouch, the Hacker's Keyboard mimics the layout of a laptop or netbook keyboard, complete with extras such as the Escape and arrow keys; you'll also get punctuation marks in the normal qwerty layout. An extra page of keys provides you with function keys and a number pad. The app supports a variety of keyboard language layouts, with dictionaries available for download. It's a really useful tool if you're mucking around in the command line or a remote terminal.