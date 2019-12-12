40 best free Android apps

Fill Your Phone with Free Apps

You already pay enough for your phone, especially with the price of some Android flagships climbing north of $900. (Or haven't you seen what Samsung's charging you for the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy S10 Plus these days?) Throw in a monthly data plan, and it's easy to understand why you'd want to slash spending from your mobile budget.

Why not start with apps? Many of the best options available through the Google Play store are free. The true challenge is sorting the must-downloads from the ones that will just waste space on your phone. Whether you've got a new Android device to load up with apps or you're just looking for new additions to your old phone, here are 40 of our free favorites for Android. (Image Credit: Nejron Photo/Shutterstock)

MORE: Best Android Browsers