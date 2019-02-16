The Best (and Worst) Galaxy S Phones Over the Last Decade

1. The Best: Samsung Galaxy S8+ (2017)

As the first of Samsung's phones to tout the company's Infinity Display, the S8+ was a modern phone that looked and felt innovative. And two years after its release, it still does. The S8+'s immersive display and long battery life made it the perfect phone for Netflix bingeing, Twitter scrolling and — when necessary — email composing.

Although the Galaxy S8 and S8+ were perfect examples of what a 2017 flagship phone could be, they did have a couple of flaws. Firstly, including the Infinity Display meant relegating the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phone. While that's not a flaw on its own, Samsung's decision to put the sensor next to the camera instead of centered on the back of the device perplexed many a fingertip. Secondly, Samsung was very excited about its Bixby virtual assistant, which debuted with that phone; consumers, on the other hand, were not so enthusiastic.

Despite those oddities, the S8 and S8+ are still among the best smartphones you can buy for the money.Credit: Shutterstock