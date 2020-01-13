15 Google Home smart speakers, ranked from best to worst

Onkyo Smart Speaker G3

Rating: 4.5/5

Our favorite-sounding Google Assistant speaker is the Sonos One. It's compact, yet delivers excellent audio. Plus, you can sync two Ones for true stereo sound, and they work with a huge number of streaming music sources, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, MLB Gameday Audio and Napster. At $199, it's the best price-to-performance smart speaker around.

Rating: 4.5/5

This small rectangular speaker packs a 3.1-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter that deliver loud audio with detailed, full bass and clear vocals — some of the best we've heard from a smart speaker. We liked the look of the Onkyo G3's wood case, which is available in white or black. The top has controls for volume, play/pause, Bluetooth pairing and muting the microphone, and you can connect the speaker to either 2.4-Ghz or 5-Ghz Wi-Fi networks. Its one limitation is that you can't use it to make calls using Google Assistant.

