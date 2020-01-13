15 Google Home smart speakers, ranked from best to worst
Google Assistant is found in a number of voice-powered smart speakers. Using one the the best smart speakers, like the Google Home or the Nest Mini, you can take advantage of all the best Google Assistant skills. But there are excellent third-party speakers that support Google Assistant, too. You can use any of them to play music, control any of the best Google Home compatible devices in your smart home, get answers to all sorts of queries and more. Here are the 15 best Google Home speakers out of the dozens we've reviewed.
Onkyo Smart Speaker G3
Rating: 4.5/5
Our favorite-sounding Google Assistant speaker is the Sonos One. It's compact, yet delivers excellent audio. Plus, you can sync two Ones for true stereo sound, and they work with a huge number of streaming music sources, including Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play Music, MLB Gameday Audio and Napster. At $199, it's the best price-to-performance smart speaker around.
Read our full review of the Sonos One.
Rating: 4.5/5
This small rectangular speaker packs a 3.1-inch woofer and 0.8-inch tweeter that deliver loud audio with detailed, full bass and clear vocals — some of the best we've heard from a smart speaker. We liked the look of the Onkyo G3's wood case, which is available in white or black. The top has controls for volume, play/pause, Bluetooth pairing and muting the microphone, and you can connect the speaker to either 2.4-Ghz or 5-Ghz Wi-Fi networks. Its one limitation is that you can't use it to make calls using Google Assistant.
Credit: Onkyo
Google Nest Mini
Rating: 4.5/5
Google's second-generation Home Mini, now called the Google Nest Mini, looks and sounds great. We love its recycled, cloth-covered exterior and surprisingly loud speaker. It's a great and inexpensive way to get Google Assistant wherever you want it. Google offers the Nest Mini in four colors: Chalk, charcoal, coral, and sky.
Read our full review of the Nest Mini.
Soundcore Model Zero+
Rating: 4.5/5
The Model Zero+ proves speakers can have brains and beauty. The unit’s mod design helps it stand out from the crowd, but it’s the wide soundstage that really sets it apart. The Model Zero+ packs in two woofers, two tweeters and two passive radiators and includes Dolby Audio to fill the room with well-balanced sound. It also features a battery that lasts for five hours and an auxiliary input for wired connections. While it’s more expensive than many speakers with Google Assistant, the premium is worth it if you care about style and audio quality. Soundcore also offers the $200 Model Zero, which lacks Google Assistant.
JBL Link 20
Rating: 4.5/5
If you're looking for a portable smart speaker, the JBL Link 20 is it. Not only does its battery last for up to 10 hours, but this mesh-covered speaker can also withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. So, if you leave it out in a rainstorm, it should be OK. And it sounds great, with well-balanced treble, bass and midtones. It's also loud enough, up to 90 decibels, to fill an outdoor patio. However, you can't make calls using Google Assistant.
Read our full review of the JBL Link 20.
Sonos Move
Rating: 4/5
The Sonos Move ($399) is the first portable, battery-powered speaker from Sonos. Highlights include a Wi-Fi-to-Bluetooth switcher, 10 hours of battery life, and new Auto TruePlay technology. You'll lose your voice assistant on Bluetooth mode, but the device still packs powerful sound and a ruggedness necessary for an outdoor speaker.
Read our full review of the Sonos Move.
Google Nest Hub Max
Rating: 4/5 Stars
With a screen three inches larger than its Nest Hub predecessor, the Nest Hub Max smart home speaker display features a camera with both video call and security cam capabilities, as well as facial recognition and neat pause/play hand gestures. You can use the display as an entertainment device or as a means to operate a number of your smart home gadgets. As a speaker, the Max can put out a lot of sound for its size. Even at half volume, it easily fills an indoor space with audio.
Read our full review of the Google Nest Hub Max.
Lenovo Smart Clock
Rating: 4/5
The Lenovo Smart Clock is our favorite Google Assistant-powered alarm clock. With a four-inch display, it's the perfect device to fit on your bedside table. You can choose from a number of different clock faces in various colors and styles. At night, Google dims the clock's display and plays relaxing ambient noises. There's even decent audio -- certainly better than you might expect from an alarm clock.
Read our full review of the Lenovo Smart Clock.
Lenovo Smart Display
Rating: 4/5
While the Amazon Echo Show was the first smart display, the Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Display is better in most regards. Available in 7- and 10-inch sizes, Lenovo's device has a sharper screen and more stylish design, and it provides greater interaction than the Show when you're doing things such as controlling smart home devices or looking up recipes.
Read our full review of the Lenovo Smart Display.
Google Home
Rating: 4/5
Google's first smart speaker, the Google Home has a friendly, vase-shaped design with a bottom cover that can be swapped out. (This is such a good idea that Amazon copied it for its second-generation Echo.) The Google Home delivers good sound — and booming bass — for the price and can be used to control Chromecast devices. It's a bit long in the tooth, though, so we expect Google to come out with a new version relatively soon.
Read our full review of the Google Home.
Google Home Max
Rating: 4/5
For those who want a smart speaker that really delivers the boom, the Google Home Max is it. Inside this large, 13.2 x 7.4 x 6-inch case are dual 4.5-inch woofers and dual 0.7-inch tweeters, which automatically adapt their output to the room in which you place the speaker. While its sound is great, at $349, the Max is one of the most expensive smart speakers around.
Read our full review of the Google Home Max.
Solis SO-2000
Rating: 4/5
iHome isn't the only one with a Google Assistant-powered alarm clock. Solis' SO-2000 has two 5-watt speakers that deliver powerful (but not quite premium) audio. It has a number LED clock that automatically sets the time from the Google Cloud, and a number of physical buttons to control the sound and display. It measures 7 x 6.25 x 5.5 inches, and is surprisingly light for its size. While it's a bit of an odd design, it should fit well in a modern home.
Credit: Solis
Bose Portable Home Speaker
Rating: 3.5/5
The Bose Portable Home Speaker ($349) boasts Bose-caliber sound, plus Google Assistant integration and impressive portability. In our review, we found it's a quality option if you're a fan of the Bose brand and wish your voice assistant followed you around.
Read our full review of the Bose Portable Home Speaker.
Lenovo Smart Display 7
Rating: 3.5/5
The Lenovo Smart Display 7 gives Google Assistant one of its most accommodating designs yet. The audio is average, but its forward-firing speaker satisfies. Plus, the competitive price and built-in camera make the Smart Display 7 a worthy Google Home Hub alternative.
Read our full Lenovo Smart Display 7 review.
Google Home Hub
Rating: 3.5/5
Google is finally taking on the Echo Show with its own smart display. The Google Home Hub is a smart display small enough not to crowd your counter, with easy phone calling and seamless YouTube and Google Photos integration. However, it's a bit too small to watch movies or TV on, and the sound lacks strong bass.
Read our full review of the Google Home Hub.
Klipsch The Three
Rating: 3.5/5
On the basis of sound quality alone, Klipsch’s The Three with Google Assistant beats every other speaker in this race. But that $499 price tag — ouch! If you prize robust bass, balanced well with treble and mids — and are a fan of mid century modern chic — The Three may be worth it. It’s a big speaker (13.7 x 8 x 7 inches), and it packs in two 2.25-inch drivers and a 5.25-inch subwoofer to drive its full sound. Given that the non-Google Assistant version of The Three has additional features, such as an RCA input and a phono preamp, I wish Klipsch had included them here too. For this much money, I don’t think it’s too much to ask for at all.
JBL Link 500
Rating: 3.5/5
Another big speaker (14.6 x 7.9 x 6.2 inches), the JBL Link 500 has two 3.5-inch woofers and two 0.8-inch tweeters that produce a wide sound field. However, the bass didn't really kick in until we cranked the speaker's volume higher than 50 percent, and there's no 3.5mm input. Also, the Link 500 doesn't let you use Google Assistant to make phone calls.
Read our full review fo the JBL Link 500.
JBL Link 300
Rating: 3.5/5
Essentially a smaller version of the Link 500, the JBL Link 300 measures 9.3 x 6 x 5.3 inches and has just one 3.5-inch woofer and one 0.8-inch tweeter. Surprisingly, we liked the audio better from the 300 than the 500; the former has more-balanced audio (trebles could be better) and a wider sound field. Alas, no calls via Google Assistant.
Read our full review of the JBL Link 300.
Polk Assist
Rating: 3.5/5
Polk’s take on a Google Assistant smart speaker is solid, but doesn’t stand out from the crowd. Available in black or gray, the 7.5 x 4.7-inch unit produces good bass, but it lacks the detail and rich midrange that Onkyo’s G3 offers. The top slants a bit to improve access to the volume, play/pause and Google Assistant buttons — a nice design touch. One advantage over the G3: the indicator lights turn off when Google Assistant isn’t performing an action. Unfortunately, it can’t make calls.
Sony LF-S50G (3.5/5)
Rating: 3.5/5
Uniquely among Google Assistant smart speakers, the Sony LF-S50G has a small LED panel that shows you the time, making it a handy bedside companion. Its 1.9-inch driver and 2.1-inch subwoofer produce full audio (though less-defined bass than the Onkyo G3 provides). The Sony speaker also has hands-free gesture controls, but we found them to be unreliable.
Credit: Sony