10 Essential Tips for Forza Horizon 4

Use your drone to locate Barn Finds

Barn Finds are vehicles that cannot be purchased, but only found at select times throughout your progression in Forza Horizon 4. They're unloved relics of automotive history hidden in dilapidated, domed corrugated steel garages. However, the game doesn't tell you exactly where Barn Finds are — it merely gives you a radius on your map, forcing you to search around until you get close enough to one to trigger the retrieval.

However, it's far easier to scope out Barn Finds with the drone (which you can access in the first page of the start menu) than by aimlessly driving. So, once you've parked yourself inside the relevant zone, start flying around until you find the spot. Once you do, the game will replace the vague radius with a purple icon on your map, allowing you to drive there directly once you're back in your car.Credit: Microsoft