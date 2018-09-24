Trending

6 Reasons to Buy the iPhone Xs (and 4 Reasons to Skip It)

By

There are plenty of reasons to grab Apple's latest iPhone. But we can think of a few reasons to pass over the iPhone XS, too.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • davidmthompson 21 September 2018 17:48
    You're missing a slide. The new iPhones have Gigabit LTE radios. It's the only reason I am considering upgrading from my X.
    Reply
  • flica77 27 September 2018 08:27
    with dual sim, is iPhone XS working smoothly?
    Reply
  • codyteddy 28 September 2018 00:20
    Well, the ridiculous price is a good enough reason for me not to buy it. But adding these things, my decision seemed more reasonable.
    Reply