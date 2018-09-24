6 Reasons to Buy the iPhone Xs (and 4 Reasons to Skip It)

A12 Bionic processor

The A11 Bionic processor Apple introduced last year has bested all would-be rivals, with A11-powered iPhones routinely trouncing phones with Snapdragon 845 and Kirin 970 chips in benchmarking tests. What does Apple do for an encore? It puts an even faster processor in the iPhone XS.

The A12 Bionic has two performance cores that reportedly deliver 15 percent faster performance while consuming 40 percent less power than the A11. Four efficiency cores further optimize power consumption. Games should play better, too, thanks to a 50 percent boost in speed with the A12's new GPU, and a neural engine ups the number of operations your iPhone can pull off per second. Our benchmark tests certainly confirm that the A12 outperforms the A11; more importantly, it leaves the Snapdragon 845 powering top Android phones in the dust. Also, the A12 should be especially proficient at handling all the augmented-reality-powered apps that developers are whipping up with Apple's ARKit tools.

Credit: Apple