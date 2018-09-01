The Best Games for the Galaxy Note 9

If you have a Galaxy Note 9 and want to put its water-cooled Snapdragon 845 processor and gorgeous 6.4-inch, 2960 x 4000 display to the test, these are the games to try out. Whether graphically or computationally intensive, the apps on this list all push the ceiling of what's achievable for a mobile game.All game genres are represented here, from shooters and platformers to fighting and racing games. So, no matter what your mobile gaming preference, there's a title here that'll enable you to have a blast on your Note 9 while also seeing just what Samsung's latest and greatest is capable of.

Credit: Telltale