11 Best Galaxy Note 9 Accessories

Gear IconX wireless earbuds

A lot of things make the Gear IconX wireless earbuds special. For one, you don't even need a Note 9 to use them; they can operate entirely independently. So if you have only a PC, you can use that to upload some tracks, and voilà — you'll be able to listen to music with just the Gear IconX earbuds. However, the earbuds do have Bluetooth functionality and added benefits (including calling and fitness tracking) if synced with a Note 9 or another compatible Samsung phone. The buds are controlled by touchpads that are intuitively designed and conveniently located on the devices, ensuring that music management isn't a hassle. They sport 4GB of storage and come in three colors: black, gray and pink.

Credit: Samsung