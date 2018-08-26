11 Best Galaxy Note 9 Accessories
If you just got a fancy Samsung Galaxy Note 9, odds are, you're going to want some cutting-edge accessories to go along with it. We've rounded up some of the latest and greatest add-ons for the phone, including (but not limited to) wireless earbuds, chargers and VR peripherals. If you want to ensure the best Note 9 experience possible, these are the accessories to check out.
Wireless Charger Duo
This official Samsung charging pad features two different charging stations so users can refuel two devices at the same time, be it their Galaxy Note 9 or a non-phone device, like the Galaxy Watch. One of the two charging stations even features a stand so that users can prop up their phone and perform all their usual activities, like watching videos or sending messages, during charging. The Wireless Charger Duo comes in two colors: black and white.
Gear IconX wireless earbuds
A lot of things make the Gear IconX wireless earbuds special. For one, you don't even need a Note 9 to use them; they can operate entirely independently. So if you have only a PC, you can use that to upload some tracks, and voilà — you'll be able to listen to music with just the Gear IconX earbuds. However, the earbuds do have Bluetooth functionality and added benefits (including calling and fitness tracking) if synced with a Note 9 or another compatible Samsung phone. The buds are controlled by touchpads that are intuitively designed and conveniently located on the devices, ensuring that music management isn't a hassle. They sport 4GB of storage and come in three colors: black, gray and pink.
Tech21 Evo Check case
Tech21's Evo Check Note 9 case advertises all the features you would expect, including protection from 10-foot drops, access to all Note 9 functions and ports, and a flexible, thin design. What sets it apart from the competition is its unique and titular check design pattern. The Evo Check case comes in orchid, smokey/black and ultra violet color schemes, and includes a limited lifetime warranty.
Drop Wireless Charger
The Drop Wireless Charger touts a few neat benefits. First, it has a silicone tread surface that helps keep your phone in place while also elevating it so no overheating can occur to slow down charging. Native Union also claims its charger is faster than its competitors because it's 10 watts, compared with the average 7.5 watts. The charging pad comes with an extra-long, braided, 6.5-foot USB-A-to-USB-C charging cable.
RAVPower true wireless portable charger
RAVPower's wireless charging bank is exactly what it sounds like. Compatible with the Note 9 as well as a host of other Samsung and Apple phones, this 10,000-mAh charger refuels your phone simply by resting underneath it. It comes with a lot of built-in safety features, such as overvoltage, overheat, overload and short-circuit protections, as well as an 18-month warranty, making it a solid choice for the more cautious Note 9 owners out there.
Samsung 256GB microSD card
In case the Note 9's 128GB or 512GB storage models aren't enough for you, you can cram some of your extra photos, videos, games, music and movies onto this 256GB microSD card. Depending on which Note 9 you bought, that'll either triple your storage capacity or boost it by 50 percent, neither of which is a small gain.
Samsung Multi-Port USB-C Adapter, Black
This adapter has four different ports: USB-C, Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0 and HDMI. No matter what you need to connect your Note 9 to, this adapter will do the trick. This includes HDTVs, external hard drives and a whole host of other devices that are otherwise inaccessible to the Note 9.
Gear VR with Controller
If you want the thrills of VR via your Galaxy Note 9, Samsung's Gear VR headset makes it possible. With access to hundreds of VR-infused games and experimental apps, the Gear headset comes with a one-handed controller (that features a trigger button), so you can have an immersive, intuitively controlled VR experience. The headset has a 101-degree field of view and features gyro and proximity sensors. It's compatible with a slew of other Samsung phones besides the Note 9, including the S9, Note 8, S8, S7 and Note 5. The complete list of compatible devices can be seen on Samsung's site.
HDMI-to-USB-C cable
If you want to hook up your Galaxy Note 9 to an HDMI TV, monitor or laptop, this cable does the job. The cord is 6 feet long, which gives you a decent range, and it supports up to 4K Ultra HD resolution, meaning you can use it to natively play video content that would otherwise be downscaled to a lesser visual quality.
Fast Charge Vehicle Charger
If you want to charge your Note 9 on the go, this vehicle charger is a simple, effective tool to get the job done. Samsung estimates that if you have a compatible Samsung Fast Charge device (such as the Note 9), it'll be up to 50 percent charged in around 30 minutes with this charger. The company attributes this speed to the charger's 2 Amp output and Fast Charge technology integration. The design of the device itself is compact and petite in order to be as unobtrusive as possible while you're driving.
Whitestone Dome Glass
If you're afraid of getting scuffs or scratches on your phone screen, Whitestone Dome's special Dome Glass screen protector is a high-tech way to ensure your screen's safety. It skips the usual glue adhesive method that other protectors use, in order to avoid leaving gunk on your screen. Instead, it utilizes a liquid formula that cures and bonds with your phone via UV light.
This unique method enables this screen protector to fill in and essentially "fix" minor pre-existing cracks on your phone's screen, and it doesn't leave any sticky residue. Plus, if you decide you don't want the Dome Glass screen protector, you can easily remove it. It's a bit more expensive than standard screen protectors, but given its futuristic technology and insane functionality (it can actually repair cracks, on top of preventing them — what other protector does that?), we'd say it's worth considering.
