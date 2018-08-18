The Best Metroidvania Games on PS4, Xbox One and Switch

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

"What is a man? A miserable little pile of secrets." Some of the last words spoken by Count Dracula before he was destroyed by Richter Belmont, or so the world thought. With Dracula risen once again from his slumber and no Belmont in sight, it falls to Alucard, the count's son, to put the final nail in his father's coffin. As he makes his way through his father's castle, Alucard gains some of the best powers in the game, including shape-shifting into poisonous mist and bats. And did I mention he gets some cool-ass familiars? Even though I've played it several times, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is my favorite Metroidvania due to the gameplay, inventive game design, captivating music and story. It's a title that any fan of the genre simply must play. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Konami

Play it now: Xbox One (via backward compatibility)