Best Galaxy Note 9 Cases
Protect Your Note 9
The arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has brought a lot of killer new phone cases along with it. If you want a crash course in which ones provide the most utility, style or overall protection, the following cases are a great place to start. From mirror covers to finger rings to popping pink glitter, we've rounded up a wide range of cases that should satisfy the needs of every kind of Note 9 user.
Credit: Sentinel
Spigen Tough Armor
For those looking to balance serious protection with polished style, Spigen's Tough Armor case should fit the bill. Arriving in a sleek gunmetal shade of gray, the double-layered thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and polycarbonate hard case protects against scratches and drops, and its state-of-the-art shock-absorption technology uses air cushioning across the phone's four corners to amplify protection.
Credit: Spigen
OtterBox Symmetry Series
OtterBox's Symmetry Series flaunts serious style. These Note 9 cases feature designer-grade patterns like "Love Triangle" (for angle enthusiasts) and "Gradient Energy" (for fans of sparkly watermelon-color themes). While these fancy cases cost a pretty penny, some people might just find the aesthetics worthwhile enough to overcome the sticker shock. The cases are made of synthetic rubber and polycarbonate.
Credit: OtterBox
ESR Makeup Glitter Case
The Note 9 has introduced more colors to Samsung's phablet, with the phone currently available in Lavendar Purple and Ocean Blue in addition to more traditional colors like Cloud Silver and Midnight Black. But if you want to add even more sparkle to your smartphone, try ESR's $14 Galaxy Note 9 Makeup Glitter Case. In addition to its eye-catching burst of color in your choice of pink, purple or black, the case's three layers — an outer shell, center layer and inner shell — add some protection to your Note 9. Raised edges on the case can keep the screen and camera from coming into contact with flat surfaces. And the entire case is backed by a 180-day warranty.
Image Credit: ESR
Moment Photo Case
For those who want a stylish, understated phone case with a wooden finish and a strong thermoplastic elastomer build, Moment's Galaxy Note 9 case is second to none. This case isn't just for protection, though: it lets you attach Moment's phone lenses onto the rear camera for the optimal mobile picture-taking experience. As the company put it: "We made this case so you don't have to buy a cheap, crappy one on Amazon." That's confidence!
Credit: Moment
Samsung Clear View Standing Case
Samsung's Clear View Standing Case offers a good range of utility. It covers and protects all faces of the Galaxy Note 9, can transform into a viewing stand and is compatible with the Note 9's wireless charger. It even acts as a mirror. The case's cover switches between mirror and transparent-viewing lens dynamically, with the shifting based on your phone's screen activity.
Credit: Samsung
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Bumper Case
Besides sporting the most fun name of all the cases on this list, the Unicorn Beetle has another neat angle up its protective sleeve. It features a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) lining with a polycarbonate shell, a combo that Supcase says makes the case capable of exceeding military shock standards (which is a way of describing its ability to withstand drops). While this accessory lacks the fun gimmicks of other Note 9 cases, that's only because it's more focused on its core purpose of protecting your expensive phone.
Credit: Supcase
Olixar XRing Case
Olixar's XRing case is one of the most interesting accessories we've seen for the Note 9. Not only does it claim to act as a standard safety shell for the Note 9 (though Olixar neglects to specify which "lightweight durable material" it's made out of), the case also includes a ring on the back. This ring provides you with a more secure grip on your phone while also doubling as a phone stand. Thanks to the ring's flat-bottom edge, you can slide a finger inside it for a safer hold on your Note 9, and you can rest your phone horizontally via the ring's kickstand component. It's a neat double feature that sets the XRing apart from the competition.
Credit: Olixar
Snakehive Vintage Leather Series
Snakehive's Note 9 cases come in a wide variety of colors, including plum, moss green, honey gold, chestnut brown and more. They have three credit-card slots on the inside as well as a note compartment. The leather is real, not PU (otherwise known as bicast or faux leather), so those who prefer animal-friendly, ethically justifiable cases should steer clear of this series. With that said, the cases are stylish, if one can somehow overlook the material.
Credit: Snakehive
Rearth Ringke Fusion
The Ringke Fusion is the clear, plastic case for those who want to keep their Note 9 visible and their case subtle. The Fusion is a no-frills affair with zero additional features, and it lacks a screen protector. Still, for people who want to show off their Note 9's beautiful backside with the benefit of a little extra protection, this case is worth considering.
Credit: Ringke
Olixar MeshTex
Olixar's Marine Blue MeshTex Galaxy Note 9 case might not be a visual stunner, but it's definitely got a unique design that aids its functionality. The case's water-slipper-esque spongy aesthetic helps the Note 9 carry out heat dissipation while also providing you with additional grippage, thanks to the MeshTex's ultraslim, durable composite material.
Credit: Olixar
Presidio Grip + Glitter
Some people want their phone case to radiate flashy, glittery shamelessness. Speck's Presidio Grip + Glitter is the phone case for those people. In sparkling, glitter-topped pink, the Presidio case uses Impactium rubber and a polycarbonate shell to provide protection in addition to style. Though a bit gaudy, for those who love pink and want the extra phone safety, this case is an eye-catching prospect.
Credit: Speck
Urban Armor Gear Plyo Series
While Urban Armor Gear has other Note 9 series like the Monarch and Plasma, the Plyo is UAG’s most understated and chic product currently on offer. It comes in two different colors: ice and crimson. Its main draw isn't aesthetics, however. The Plyo features an armor shell and impact resistant soft core, impact-cushioning corners, featherlight composite construction and, to top it off, even meets military drop-test standards.
Credit: Urban Armor Gear
Spigen Galaxy Note 9 Case Thin Fit
If you’re in the market for a cheaper Spigen case, consider the Thin Fit. The affordable accessory comes in a variety of colors, including black, grey, and blue. And since it has a thin design, it won’t take up too much room in your pocket. The case is fully compatible with wireless chargers and has what Spigen calls a “fuss-free” design when you’re trying to access the S Pen stylus.
Credit: Spigen
Caseology Skyfall
Caseology makes a Skyfall case that guarantees not to break your bank — or your phone. The case is one of the cheapest around and comes in your choice of black, blue, or lavender purple. It has a “tri-layered design” to enhance its protection of your Galaxy Note 9 and its side-impact-resistant layers promise to keep your handset safe when it falls. The Skyfall comes with button covers, but Caseology promises your buttons will still respond quickly when they’re pressed.
Credit: Caseology
Tech21 Evo Wallet
Tech21’s Evo Wallet is a well-designed case that can double as a wallet. It also comes with a folio design, so when it’s closed, it will protect your Galaxy Note 9’s screen. According to Tech21, the case is capable of protecting your smartphone in falls of up to 12 feet, and its magnetic closure means your cards will be safely stowed away near your handset. And if you want to use it with your wireless charging pad, you don’t need to take the smartphone out of the case.
Credit: Tech21
Speck Presidio Grip
Speck’s Presidio Grip is a case that’s designed to both protect your Galaxy Note 9 and reduce chances of it slipping out of your hand during use. It features a polycarbonate shell that’s molded together with a rubber feature. Those rubber edges help to create a no-slip grip for when you’re holding the handset. Add raised bezel around the display should be able to keep the screen from cracking.
Credit: Speck
Caseology Parallax
The Caseology Parallax is a nicely affordable case that comes with a diamond backplate that adds some design flair and reduces chances of it slipping out of your hand during use. The case comes with dual layers of polycarbonate and flexible TPU and offers military-grade protection to keep the Galaxy Note 9 safe. Best of all, if you drop the case at a height of up to 16 feet, it should survive unscathed.
Credit: Caseology
UAG Pylo Series
Urban Armor Gear's Pylo Series case is designed to protect your Galaxy Note 9 against falls and other possible damage. It comes with an armored shell and soft, impact-resistant core, but its composite construction means it won't add too much bulk or weight to the handset. There's a protective screen surround in the case, and oversized tactile buttons make it easy to navigate the Note 9. The case compatible with Samsung Pay and the company's fast wireless charger.
Credit: UAG
Seidio Executive
Seidio offers a compelling case for anyone who wants more than just a device that will protect their smartphones from harm. Dubbed the Executive, the $25 case comes with a pouch on the back that can be used to house credit cards. It's made from a "leather-inspired" material that will protect it from scratches. And since it comes with what Seidio calls an "all-around design," it should protect your smartphone’s screen, too.
Credit: Seidio
Incipio Dualpro
Incipio's Dualpro gets its name from its "dual-layer protection." Those dual layers work together to ensure there's no scratches on your smartphone with a soft inner layer, and protection from falls, with a shock-absorbing outer layer. According to Incipio, the case can be dropped at a height of 10 feet and still survive a fall without the Galaxy Note 9 ever suffering damage. The case is available in four colors: gray on gray, red on black, rose gold on gray, and blue.
Credit: Incipio
Skinit Black Marble
Skinit makes unique cases that you can either design on your own or pluck from a list of pre-built options. And the Skinit Black Marble is one of those options. The case has a black marble finish to create a unique look around your smartphone. It features a raised bezel to protect your screen and its marble finish is made from a polycarbonate outer shell. On the inside, you'll find a TPU liner. You should be able to keep your Galaxy Note 9 safe — and looking good — with Skinit's case.
Credit: Skinit
Carved Mount Everest
Carved is a company that offers unique case designs for the Galaxy Note 9. And its Mount Everest version is ideal for anyone who loves the outdoors or has conquered the mountain. The case is made from real wood and is carved with different designs. It's then painted to create the final effect. Around the spine of the device, you’ll find protection for the Galaxy Note 9’s buttons, and there’s space on the back to fit the rear-facing cameras. The case, which costs $39, is designed and made in Indiana.
Credit: Carved
Pelican Protector
Pelican’s Protector is a rugged case that comes with military-grade protection to keep your Galaxy Note 9 safe. The device has angled edges that move impact energy away from the smartphone, and its spine design means your buttons will be kept safe from scratches and dings. The case is made from a TPR rubber that absorbs impact and should protect against multiple drops. Best of all, the Pelican comes with a lifetime guarantee. So, if you break the case, it'll be replaced free of charge.
Credit: Pelican
