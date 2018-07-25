15 Best Games to Play When You're Bored

Wordscapes (mobile)

Wordscapes is a simple game where you make words out of a set pool of five to seven letters. It starts off fun enough and, for the first few hundred levels, it's pretty realistic in its expectations of your vocabulary. There comes a point, though, when you hit level 500, then 600, then 700, that Wordscapes starts to get ridiculous. So, should you invest enough hours into the game to reach that point, get ready for wacky, completely nonsensical words to throw off your flow and impede progression. Seriously, who the hell designed the levels that require you to play words like "emus." Emus! That's emu, the exotic bird, pluralized. Barring that one gripe, Wordscapes is a great time killer that'll make you look extra smart around your friends, and, more important, help you sharpen your SAT-word vocabulary.

Credit: PeopleFun