The Best Handheld Switch Games for a Long Trip
Great titles to enjoy on the go
One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch is that, unlike other home consoles, you can take it anywhere. And while just about all Switch games look and play great on the system's 6-inch display, there are certain titles that are especially ideal for on-the-go handheld play. Whether you're looking for an engrossing role-playing game for a long summer road trip or a fun puzzler to spice up your subway rides, here are our favorite Nintendo Switch games to play in handheld mode.
Stardew Valley
Stardew Valley is a delightfully relaxing way to spend a long trip, whether you're killing 5 minutes on the subway or 5 hours in the air. This charming farm simulator seems simple on the surface, but you can easily lose an entire trip to growing and selling crops, catching fish, fighting your way through the mines or simply socializing with the local townsfolk. The game's myriad addicting RPG systems give you plenty of goals to work toward as you build your dream farm, and its gorgeous pixel graphics feel right at home on the Switch's handheld display. — Mike Andronico
Skyrim
It’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, people. It's been ported to every major platform and is likely on its way to smart toasters by next year's E3. You know this game, and why it's great. But in case you've missed Skyrim's rise to gaming prominence, here's the skinny: It's a medieval first-person RPG filled with magic, dragons, swords, skeletons and adventure. It packs hundreds of hours of content as well as procedurally generated quests, meaning the fun is literally infinite. Now, imagine taking all of that with you wherever you go. Stuck on a globe-spanning, 18-plus- hour airplane flight? The Switch port of Skyrim has you covered. Plus, you can use the Joy-Cons for motion-controlled first-person action, if you really want to freak out your fellow passengers. Maybe shout "Fus Ro Dah!" a couple times at the flight attendant, while you're at it. Do these things with your Switch port of Skyrim, and that flight will be over before you know it. — Robert Carnevale
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
I can vouch from personal experience that nothing makes an plane ride fly by quite like a fully charged Switch and a copy of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. This inventive turn-based strategy game may look like a simplified X-COM, but don't be fooled; the game starts off tricky, and gets fiendishly difficult by the end. After a new invention called the SupaMerge goes awry, Mario and his friends find themselves up against an army of mischievous Raving Rabbids. Luckily, a handful of Rabbids choose to mimic Mario's crew instead, leading to some customizable strategic gameplay — and some hilariously weird interactions. — Marshall Honorof
Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
As I trekked up and down the Northeast on trains and buses this past Memorial Day weekend, I found myself enthralled with the story of Musashi, a hungry little dude or dudette (your choice) discovering the glory of sushi. Out foraging for food one day, Mushashi made friends with Franklin, a Sushi Striker, who encourages him to try this delectable delicacy that they were holding a grudge against, after losing their parents in a great war known as the Sushi Struggles. So, not only is Sushi Striker an adorably absurd game, but I'd recommend it to fellow travelers for its bite-size gameplay, which is a delicious blend of Pokémon and Match Three. Your success will be determined by how well you use the friendly, super-powered Sushi Sprites who perform tricks —such as creating protective shields, increasing the heights of your plate stacks and shocking your opponent with electricity. You better hope that your actual trip has a good sushi spot, though, as this game can make you mighty hungry. — Henry T. Casey
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the most engrossing Zelda game yet, setting you loose in a stunning, dynamic open world that constantly rewards your curiosity with new challenges. There's a ton of meat to the game's main story, but the real joy of Breath of the Wild is veering off the beaten path to climb that mountain in the distance, paraglide across the plains, wreak havoc on a gang of moblins or solve dozens of tricky, puzzle-laden shrines. A full trip across the country will feel like a quick stroll around town once you've gotten sucked in to Nintendo's latest masterpiece.— Mike Andronico
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
After its surprise announcement earlier this year, my childhood self melted on the inside at the thought of taking Crash Bandicoot with me wherever I go. The best thing about playing a platforming bandicoot that gets to fly planes, ride adorable polar bears and drive awesome motorcycles is that each level lasts only 5 minutes or so. The time trials are perfect if you're aiming for more intensive gameplay. You'll be glad the next time you're on a train ride just so you can fill it with death after death of practicing the perfect run on Stormy Ascent. I'm doing the same exact thing as you're reading this. — Rami Tabari
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is exactly what you'd want out of a sequel to one of the best JRPGs of this generation. It's bigger, longer and all-around more impressive than its predecessor. Featuring the same quirky dialogue, character archetypes and story tropes of the first Xenoblade Chronicles, this game takes liberties by expanding upon and improving the previous game's (already excellent) combat system and environmental scope. It's a massive adventure that packs in a ton of content, meaning you'll likely have to invest well over 100 hours in order to explore everything this game has to offer. In that sense, it's perfect for JRPG fans looking to bolster their Switch library ahead of a long trip. — Robert Carnevale
N++
Some road trips are more chaotic than others, and can leave you with short bursts of time. The insane platformer N++ provides a perfect way to fill those voids. In it, you're in control of a stick- figure-looking person, running through a series of booby-trapped levels. Yes, this game is intentionally lo-fi, but you'll be happy that it runs incredibly smooth, as mastery of its fluid-yet-tight controls will make the important difference between death and survival. Also, it's so simple that you can pass it around the car on a trip and anyone can pick it up, with minimal explanation. — Henry T. Casey
The Banner Saga
There's nothing like a deep, engrossing RPG to make a few hours seem like a few minutes, and The Banner Saga will test both your combat prowess and your moral compass. This Nordic adventure puts you in control of two groups of Viking warriors as they attempt to survive their travels across the icy northland. In addition to fighting turn-based battles with the clockwork Dredge warriors, you'll also have to manage your group's supplies and deal with civilian conflicts as they arise. Best of all, you can carry over your progress into The Banner Saga 2, and The Banner Saga 3 is on the way. — Marshall Honorof
Super Mario Odyssey
In Super Mario Odyssey, Mario's got a sentient hat and he's not afraid to use it. The red plumber's iconic cap, aptly named Cappy, can possess other beings, allowing you to play as them. This means if you've ever wanted to experience the life of a goomba, cheep cheep, cactus or tyrannosaurus rex, you can. In total, there are 52 different creatures to possess and tons of platforming challenges to conquer as each. Couple that insanity with the game's diverse assortment of visually arresting biomes, insane amount of content and immaculate core gameplay, and this is arguably Mario's grandest, greatest and most off-the-wall adventure to date. — Robert Carnevale
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
Fair warning: South Park: The Fractured But Whole will keep you busy for a long time, but expect a couple of strange looks if you play it on a bus, or a plane, or anywhere except the privacy of your hotel room. That's because this hilarious RPG is an authentic South Park experience through and through, which means plenty of sex, violence and jokes that rocket straight across the line of good taste. This time around, the boys are playing superheros, and you'll get to customize your very own costumed crime fighter to join them. A lengthy playtime and plenty of stats to tweak will keep you plenty occupied during a long trip. — Marshall Honorof
