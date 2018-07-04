The Best Handheld Switch Games for a Long Trip

Skyrim

It’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, people. It's been ported to every major platform and is likely on its way to smart toasters by next year's E3. You know this game, and why it's great. But in case you've missed Skyrim's rise to gaming prominence, here's the skinny: It's a medieval first-person RPG filled with magic, dragons, swords, skeletons and adventure. It packs hundreds of hours of content as well as procedurally generated quests, meaning the fun is literally infinite. Now, imagine taking all of that with you wherever you go. Stuck on a globe-spanning, 18-plus- hour airplane flight? The Switch port of Skyrim has you covered. Plus, you can use the Joy-Cons for motion-controlled first-person action, if you really want to freak out your fellow passengers. Maybe shout "Fus Ro Dah!" a couple times at the flight attendant, while you're at it. Do these things with your Switch port of Skyrim, and that flight will be over before you know it. — Robert Carnevale

Credit: Bethesda Softworks