6 Reasons to Buy the LG V35 ThinQ (and 4 to Skip It)

Is LG's V35 ThinQ right for you?

If you're in the market for a new premium smartphone and the LG G7 ThinQ isn't quite your cup of tea, perhaps you should take a look at one of LG's other recent flagships. The LG V35 ThinQ takes the power of the G7 — the two phones run on the same mobile processor — and couples it with the smarter, sleeker design and OLED display of last fall's LG V30. In many ways, it's the phone the G7 should have been.

But of course, the V35 is not without its faults. What follows are some of the reasons why you should make the V35 ThinQ your next handset and a few more that explain why you should take a pass. (Photo Credit: Tom's Guide)