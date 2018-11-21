8 Cheap Gaming Monitors (Under $150) Ranked from Best to Worst

If you want to get your game on without going broke, there are plenty of options, especially for monitors. While you may have to give up the extra-large 4K monitors of your dreams, you can still get a very capable gaming display for under $150 to play hot games such as Fallout 76 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And at these prices, you can even splurge and set up that multimonitor battlestation you've been dreaming about.

What to expect for less than $150In this price range, we found several monitors between 22 and 25 inches with full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Most of these monitors offer quick response times, 60-Hz refresh rates, HDMI connectivity and good brightness.

What you won't get is size. The largest sub-$150 monitor we could find that offers gaming-class response times had a 25-inch wide screen. Nor will you get some of the fancier features, like curved screens or Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive sync technology, but you will find a few monitors under $150 that offer AMD FreeSync as well as in-plane switching (IPS) panels for better viewing angles and richer colors.

Credit: BenQ