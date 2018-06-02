Trending

Every Fallout Game, Ranked

From the original Fallout to the sprawling Fallout 4, here are the Fallout games ranked from worst to best.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Colif 03 June 2018 00:05
    I liked NV more than Fallout 3 but I guess its just opinions.

    I don't like how the newer games are sacrificing the RPG elements for the shooting ability. While its easier to shoot things without VATS now, the dialog wheel was too limited and didn't actually give you any clue what you were going to say, and its not an RPG anymore. F4 was the worst for that... you want to be whoever you want to be? Tough, you this guy/gal.. get over it.
  • Hoetan 03 June 2018 06:01
    My first Fallout game was Fallout 4, and I loved it.

    Now I struggle to play the older Fallout games because I'm too use to Fallout 4...
  • Seyed22Shaheen 03 June 2018 15:27
    Why is Fallout 3 and 4 Ranked Higher than Fallout NV? It just doesn't make sense...
  • gamereded 03 June 2018 23:42
    Played Fallout 3, NV and 4 in order. Probably 800 hours altogether. IMO there is no way im putting 4 in front of any of those 2. I haven't even finished its shallow storyline + WAY TOO MANY INVINCIBLE CHARACTERS WHERE YOU ARE FORCED TO PLAY AS THE GOOD GUY WHO TRYS TOO HARD TO BE A HERO
