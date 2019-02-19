The Best Fortnite Skins So Far
Fortnite skins come in many shapes and sizes, and all of them exhibit artistic merit in some capacity. However, not all skins are created equal, and some are just a bit more exciting, original or cool than their peers. Such is the case with the skins on this list, the likes of which rise above the others and introduce a new degree of style and sophistication to Fortnite's colorful battle royale arena. From zany teddy bears to Arthurian knights, we've rounded up the very best of Fortnite's vast skins selection. Credit: Epic Games
Longshot
If you’re the kind of person who enjoys hiding far away and sniping your competitors in Fortnite, the Longshot skin might be a great place to start. It comes with spec ops goggles that are downright cool and a camouflaged hood that would ostensibly cover your head and reduces chances of being seen when sniping. It’s the perfect mix of scary and special.
Deadfire
One of the best things about Fortnite skins is that they can often be used to combine some of the best games into the Fortnite universe. So, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Deadfire skin is a favorite among Red Dead Redemption 2 fans who want to bring some of their cowboy fun into Fortnite. The skin features a perfectly curled cowboy hat, a belt of bullets across the chest, and a classic look and feel. It’s a real keeper.
Insight
If you think the Longshot skin is cool, the Insight skin is just as impressive. The Insight is a female version of Longshot with spec-ops goggles and a similarly designed camouflaged hood. The Insight skin is probably best to use when you want to go undercover and reduce your chances of getting caught. It’s also a good idea to wear it when you want to look like you’re no joke.
Jack Gourdon
Who doesn’t love a little Halloween-inspired Fortnite skin? Jack Gourdon, a play on Jack-O-Lantern and gourds, is a skin featuring a pumpkin for a head and Jack-O-Lanterns on a suit. It’s certainly not the scariest of skins you can buy, but if you’re the kind of person who loves Halloween, you’ll really enjoy Jack Gourdon.
DJ Yonder
If you’ve been to a club recently, you know that flashing lights are everywhere. And if you’ve been to Fortnite lately, you know there’s some need for more DJ effects. Enter DJ Yonder. The skin features a green finish with lights on the pants to add some cool effects. Similarly designed neon lights are on the chest. Your head is a robotic mask. And who doesn’t love a robotic mask?
A.I.M.
There are times when you’re playing Fortnite and you really wish you were a robot. And that’s precisely where A.I.M. provides helpful. The skin is a robotic humanoid that was actually inspired by A.I.M. in the Marvel universe. It has a bulky build, which may or may not be good when you play, and its red pants might alert some of your competitors, but if you want a cool-looking robot, A.I.M. is a winner.
Wild Card
The superhero world is filled with characters that aim at trying to outfox those around them. And Wild Card, a skin born out of the world of superhero villains, might be one of them. The character is dressed in an all-white suit and wears black gloves and shoes. Wild Card wears a white mask with an Ace of Diamonds patch over the eye to complete the decidedly villainous look.
Spider Knight
There are plenty of Knight skins in the world of Fortnite, but the Spider Knight might be one of our favorites. The character is shown in a knight costume and a spiked mask on the head. Best of all, the mask looks like a spider and has red eyes to complete the sinister look. But arguably the skin’s best feature is its dagger, perfectly placed at the hip, and on the ready.
Dark Bomber
The Dark Bomber features a purple-focused design and a horse on the chest for effect. Boots help to round out the look and the face paint, complete with purple eyes, is enough to scare anyone away in dark environments. Needless to say, if you’re playing Fortnite in the dark, the Dark Bomber skin is the way to go.
Nite Nite (NEW)
Want to have some nightmares tonight? Check out the Nite Nite skin. The character comes with a clown-like design with a clown face will give you some pause. The character’s hair is red and blue and the combination of colorful clothes, coupled with the face paint, will be a tad bit terrifying.
The Reaper
The Reaper skin is, for all intents and purposes, John Wick's unofficial appearance in Fortnite. Featuring Wick's snazzy black suit and slick hairdo, this outfit is great for players who want to digitally role-play as the Baba Yaga without infringing on Lionsgate's copyrights. Credit: Epic Games
Black Knight
Who doesn't want to be a menacing, medieval knight with glowing red eyes? Fortnite's Black Knight skin oozes sinister style, complete with jet-black chain mail and a crimson-tinted helmet interior. If Fortnite players want to look villainous and intimidating, this is about as far to the dark side as they can go. Credit: Epic Games
Red Knight
The only thing cooler than a shining, shimmering black knight is a doubly ravishing red knight. Thankfully, Fortnite has one! The Red Knight skin is quite different from its charcoal-tinted brother, however. Unlike the Black Knight skin, which tries to evoke the imagery of an actual knight, the Red Knight skin maintains its air of menace while looking decidedly more feminine and playful. Credit: Epic Games
Crackshot
While nutcrackers are typically reserved for cracking nuts, the breed of nutcracker in Fortnite cracks only one thing: skulls. This lethal, sentient piece of holiday decor manifests itself as the Crackshot skin, Fortnite's take on what costume design would look like if Zack Snyder directed an adaptation of The Nutcracker. Is it a great costume? Definitely. Is it also nightmare fuel? Indubitably. Credit: Epic Games
Omega
Otherwise known as the face of Fortnite's fourth season as well as its Avengers: Infinity War crossover, the Omega skin is one that looks nowhere near as cool as its advertising — at least initially. When it's first unlocked at Battle Pass Tier 100, it looks underdeveloped and rather bland. However, if a player spends oodles of time grinding experience points in order to upgrade it, they'll eventually end up with the gorgeous armor that Fortnite markets this skin as. Credit: Epic Games
Dark Voyager
The Dark Voyager skin can be best described as a mixture of X-Com, Tron and a fictitious glimpse at NASA's next-generation astronaut gear. It's slimming, stylish and sizzling with neon-orange highlights. Who cares if it makes you a bit easier to spot in-game? After all, opponents will be looking at you only out of jealousy and envy, not because they want to shoot you. Credit: Epic Games
Wukong
In honor of the 2018 Chinese new year, Epic Games released the Wukong skin, also known as Fortnite's riff on China's mythological monkey king. Featuring monkey-like facial hair, shiny golden armor and the coolest shoulder pads in all of multiplayer gaming, the Wukong skin is definitely primo content for Fortnite's skins scene.Credit: Epic Games
Skull Trooper
Featuring nothing but a skeleton paint print over some plain black soldier garb, the Skull Trooper skin is an exercise in simplicity. That's what makes it great, though. There's no need to overdesign a costume like this; some people just want a plain old, spooky, scary skeleton.Credit: Epic Games
Raptor
Raptor is one of the most normal skins in Fortnite's ever-expanding line of eccentric costuming, and that alone makes it pretty special. After all, where's the human foundation in a game filled with sentient nutcrackers and monkey kings? Raptor dresses just as we would in a battle royale situation: He's got some gloves, boots, a shovel and an insulating leather jacket. This is the skin of a true pragmatist. Credit: Epic Games
Rust Lord
The Rust Lord skin looks like a direct cross between Mad Max and Titanfall, and we love it. Featuring just enough spikes to be edgy while still retaining some semblance of taste, Rust Lord perfectly balances our inner biker with our desire to be taken seriously. It's a high-fashion skin for those who like to live dangerously. Credit: Epic Games
Battle Hound
What do dogs, King Midas and Celtic warriors have in common? The Battle Hound skin, apparently. Featuring a golden dog-head helmet situated atop a body covered in Celtic tattoos and armor, this is a weird skin, to say the least. That's a huge part of why it made the list, mind you: It's about as creative as Fortnite's art team gets, and that alone warrants it a spot here. Credit: Epic Games
Cuddle Team Leader
You're not going to want this teddy-bear-themed skin to cuddle you, though its name tries desperately to suggest otherwise. The Cuddle Team Leader has a scar across its face, crazy eyes and a general appearance that screams "run away." The Cuddle Team Leader skin is a destroyer of childhood teddy-bear memories — the last thing you'd want to run into in an alleyway late at night and a killer Fortnite skin, all in one. Credit: Epic Games
Shadow Ops
The Shadow Ops skin is a subtle reference to Epic Games' less-successful (and now-defunct) title Paragon. The skin is modeled after one of that game's coolest characters, Countess. This skin earns a spot on the list if for nothing else than serving as a reminder of a game that deserved a lot more love, if only for its industry-bar-raising character design. Credit: Epic Games
Tomatohead
Tomatohead is a skin with a mustached tomato for a head. Purchase and wear this skin if you a) want to have a tomato on your head, and b) want it to sport a mustache. It's that simple. Disclaimer: This skin is exclusively for the brave, the bold and the silly folks out there. There is no room for dignity under that tomato helmet.
Elite Agent
Want to be an elite spy who just so happens to be trapped in a cartoony world of Minecraft-meets-PUBG? If so, the Elite Agent skin is for you. It keeps you looking tactical, deadly and completely out of sync with the rest of the game — the perfect visual disrupter with which to throw off your opponents.Credit: Epic Games
Raven
Raven is a skin that looks like it was ripped directly from the Darksiders franchise, and that's about as big a compliment we can pay it. The moody-blue feathers, the ominous purple hood, the glowing eyes — it's a recipe for tasteful, effortless edginess, all wrapped up in an oversize shroud of fashionable self-loathing. Think Kylo Ren from Star Wars or Reaper from Overwatch, and you'll understand where Reaper's fashion sense originates. It's the perfect skin for the disgruntled teenager in all of us. Credit: Epic Games