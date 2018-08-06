14 Biggest New Android Pie Features

Digital well-being

It may seem strange that Google is adding features designed to get you to spend less time on Android devices. But really, Android Pie's Digital Wellbeing enhancements want to make the time that you do spend looking at a phone screen more productive and meaningful. A dashboard collects stats like how many times you unlock your phone, how much time you spend on particular apps and how many notifications you're getting, so that you can use that data to modify your behavior. (iPhone users will notice that this sounds an awful lot like the Screen Time feature Apple has introduced in iOS 12, which is currently available as a beta.)

If you need Android to intervene on your behalf, you can use a new app timer to set limitations on how long you can use a particular app. The phone will notify you when your allotted time is running out, and the app's icon will go gray once time expires. That way, you'll know when you need to focus on other things.

Like Slices, though, Digital Wellbeing isn't a part of Android Pie in this initial release. Instead, it's coming later this fall, though you can enroll in a Digital Wellbeing beta if you want to try out the feature.

Credit: Google