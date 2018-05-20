The Best Games to Stream on Twitch
Video games are no longer designed only to be played. Thanks to the popularity of streaming platforms such as Twitch, Mixer and YouTube, many of today's games are built with viewers in mind just as much as they are for players. From unique battle royale titles with deep Twitch integration to insanely challenging games that are simply a blast to watch, here are the best games for building up your channel and keeping your audience engaged.
Credit: tinyBuild
Darwin Project
Darwin Project is a battle royale game built from the ground up with streaming in mind. This Hunger Games-style survival experience integrates directly with Twitch and Mixer, allowing audiences to do things such as close off certain areas of the arena or even call in airstrikes for added mayhem. Your viewers won't just be spectators; they'll be active participants in the action.
Credit: Scavengers Studio
Superfight
Superfight is a popular card game with a simple concept: You and a friend each draw a card with a fictional character or historical figure on it and have a ridiculous argument over who would win in a fight between the two. The PC version of the game lets you bring that raucous living room experience to the internet, with full Twitch integration that allows your audience to vote on who would emerge victorious in a battle between Batman and Abraham Lincoln. Or Chuck Norris and Super Mario. Or ... you get the point.
Credit: 505 Games
Party Hard
Party Hard is a pixelated stealth strategy game that's all about ruining your neighbors' parties in gruesome fashion. That quirky concept alone makes for a captivating viewing experience, though the game goes even further by featuring direct Twitch integration. Your viewers can control nonplayer characters, vote on key in-game events and decide to aid you in your slaughtering spree — or completely ruin it.
Credit: tinyBuild
Sea of Thieves
Sea of Thieves is an expansive multiplayer pirate adventure that often delivers unexpected emergent moments, making it a great game to stream to your fans. You'll spend a lot of time simply sailing around, which gives you plenty of leeway to kick back and catch up with your chat. But when you suddenly run into a rival pirate crew — or get surprise-attacked by a giant Kraken — there's tons of swashbuckling fun to be enjoyed by both you and your viewers.
Credit: Microsoft
Resident Evil 7
There are few better ways to entertain your audiences than to scare yourself silly, and Resident Evil 7 is one of the best games for doing so. The latest installment of Capcom's enduring survival horror series is a harrowing first-person adventure that evokes the quiet tension of the early Resident Evil games, resulting in an experience that's as fun to watch as it is terrifying to play. Just be warned: Your audiences will hear you scream.
Credit: Capcom
Jackbox Party Pack
The Jackbox Party Pack games are meant to be enjoyed in large groups, whether they're in living rooms or scattered around the world. Each Party Pack is filled with raucous, potentially raunchy party games, from the hilarious fill-in-the-blank action of Quiplash to Fakin' It, which challenges your ability to lie. Best of all, the Jackbox games allow anyone to join the fun via their mobile devices, meaning that your viewers can play along with you.
Credit: Jackbox Games
Dark Souls
The Dark Souls action-RPG series is famous for many reasons, but chief among them is that these games are hard. Really hard. As such, streaming your adventures through FromSoftware's unrelenting fantasy worlds can prove both entertaining (because you will die often) and satisfying (because you'll eventually overcome those challenges). After all, what better way to push through a hard game than with a whole chat room of friends cheering you on?
Credit: FromSoftware
Dead by Daylight
It's the deadliest game of hide-and-seek you've ever played. Dead by Daylight is a tense 4-on-1 multiplayer horror game in which one player plays as the killer while the others fight to survive. For viewers, seeing each match play out is like watching a new horror movie — except that they can also drop some hints for you in your chat. Add in the ability to play as iconic horror characters like Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, and you've got a frightening good time for streamers and audiences alike.
Credit: Starbreeze Studios
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy
Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy is a game so bizzare, your viewers likely won't be able to look away. This punishing physics platformer casts you as a man sitting in a pot who must climb a huge mountain using nothing but a hammer. All the while, creator Bennett Foddy offers some meta-narration, contemplating why he even made this game, while you fall to your doom over and over again. If you're up for a challenge (and a lot of laughs), Getting Over It could be a zany good time for you and your stream.
Credit: Humble Bundle
Super Mario Maker
Super Mario Maker lets you play Mario levels created by fans from all over the world, making it the perfect game for interacting with an audience. You can, for example, take level requests from your chat, or make them laugh by subjecting yourself to the often brutal courses found in the game's 100 Mario Challenge. Exploring the Mushroom Kingdom has never been so personal — or hilariously difficult.
Credit: Nintendo