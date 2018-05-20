The Best Games to Stream on Twitch

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy is a game so bizzare, your viewers likely won't be able to look away. This punishing physics platformer casts you as a man sitting in a pot who must climb a huge mountain using nothing but a hammer. All the while, creator Bennett Foddy offers some meta-narration, contemplating why he even made this game, while you fall to your doom over and over again. If you're up for a challenge (and a lot of laughs), Getting Over It could be a zany good time for you and your stream.

Credit: Humble Bundle