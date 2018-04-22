The Best Video Game Remasters for PS4, Xbox One and PC
What's old is new
Some of the best games you can play on your new console are actually pretty old. Many of gaming's greatest classics have been gracefully remade for modern platforms, from complete reimaginings of '80s and '90s favorites to streamlined, spruced-up versions of last generation's biggest hits. Whether you're looking to fill a hole in your gaming history or want to relive some of your favorite titles from yesteryear, here are the best remasters and remakes to check out for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and more.
Resident Evil (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
One of gaming's most defining remakes, the 2002 GameCube version of Resident Evil fully reworked the '90s horror classic with fresh visuals and sounds that made exploring the iconic Spencer Mansion even more terrifying and immersive. This remake was later ported to PS4, Xbox One and PC, complete with even smoother, crisper graphics and multiple control schemes. (Yes, you can ditch those infamously janky tank controls.) The original Resident Evil is still one of the series' best installments, and this is the definitive way to experience it.- Mike Andronico
Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4)
The Nathan Drake Collection brought Uncharted: Drake's Fortune, Among Thieves and Drake's Deception to the PS4 for the first time. The Naughty Dog classics were ported by Bluepoint Games with enhanced graphics, Photo Mode, new trophies, several new difficulty options for new players and experts alike, and even better audio. If you're first getting into Uncharted, there's really no better way to start than with this set of remastered titles. - Andrew E. Freedman
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare completely revolutionized online shooters back in 2007 and set a standard that nearly all games in the genre still abide by to this day. It also still holds up quite well, especially if you're playing the 2016 remaster for PS4, Xbox One or PC. Modern Warfare Remastered lets you enjoy the game's iconic single-player campaign and genre-defining multiplayer suite, and it's all wrapped up in a graphically enhanced package with improved textures and lighting. - Mike Andronico
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PS4, Xbox One)
Not only is Borderlands: The Handsome Collection a collection of two great games, complete with improved resolution and frame rates; it's also one of the most comprehensive couch co-op games on the PS4 and Xbox One. The Handsome Collection lets players experience both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — two FPS/RPG hybrids that cast you as a treasure hunter on the dystopian alien world of Pandora. (If the Mad Max series were also RoboCop with a side of Aliens, it'd look a little like this.) While the Borderlands games have fun gameplay and sharp writing, the real draw here is the potential for four-way split-screen co-op. - Marshall Honorof
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
The original PlayStation mascot is back, and he's looking better than ever. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a lovingly crafted remake of the first three games in Naughty Dog's popular platforming series, with fully reimagined graphics that make these '90s classics look delightfully fresh. Just be warned: Everything from the original Crash Bandicoot games is fully intact here, including the sometimes brutal difficulty. - Mike Andronico
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Skyrim has been ported to so many consoles that it's become a running joke, but there's a good reason why Bethesda's beloved open-world role-playing game has endured so long. An immersive adventure set in a massive fantasy world, Skyrim is the kind of game you can play however you want, whether you want to take down dragons, spend a few hours exploring or goof around with mods. Skyrim: Special Edition delivers spruced-up graphics and bundles in all DLC on PS4, Xbox One and PC, though you can also opt for the excellent Nintendo Switch version if you prefer to adventure on the go. - Mike Andronico
Mega Man Legacy Collection (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
To get all six classic Mega Man games on PS4, Xbox One, PC or Switch, you'll have to buy two separate collections. That's not great. But that's about the only drawback of the Mega Man Legacy Collection. All 10 of the Blue Bomber's original adventures are here, as pixel-perfect as the day you first popped them into your NES (or downloaded them on your Xbox; this isn't Mega Man's first port job). Most of the games hold up surprisingly well, offering an addictive combination of running, gunning and figuring out how to evade the games' notoriously tough bosses. There's also a museum mode, if you want to get your nostalgia fix. - Marshall Honorof
Halo: The Master Chief Collection (Xbox One)
Online issues aside, Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the best way to play through the first four games in Microsoft's iconic shooter series. The collection is worth it for Halo 2 Anniversary alone, which fully reworks the 2004 Xbox classic with refreshed graphics and stunning new cutscenes. The 1080p, 60-frames-per-second versions of Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 3 and Halo 4 certainly don't hurt, either. The Master Chief Collection also includes the full multiplayer suites of all four games and is slated to get a huge update soon, complete with 4K support for folks on Xbox One X. - Mike Andronico
Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition (PC)
Baldur's Gate was something of a revelation when it first came out in 1998. Up until then, Dungeons & Dragons video game adaptations tended to be either too complex for their own good, or bizarre (but agreeable) arcade spin-offs. This open-ended BioWare RPG let you choose your protagonist's race, class, sex and name, and then set off into the Forgotten Realms to seek adventure, net profit and/or stop a villain terrorizing the Sword Coast. The game's Enhanced Edition makes it playable on modern computers (and tablets), streamlines a few of the rules and even adds new romanceable party members. - Marshall Honorof
Burnout Paradise Remastered (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
After waiting 10 long years, fans of Criterion's cult combat racer finally got their wish: Burnout Paradise is back, and if you have an Xbox One X or PS4 Pro, it runs in glorious 4K at 60 frames per second. Honestly, we shouldn't have had to wait as long as we did — there's a reason Paradise City is still a beloved destination for racing fans, and the lack of new Burnout is a tad easier to stomach now that there's a convenient way to play it on a platform you actually have hooked up to your TV. Best of all, it comes equipped with all the original game's DLC, of which there was a lot — legendary rides inspired by films like Back to the Future and Ghostbusters, motorcycles, toy cars and, of course, Big Surf Island. - Adam Ismail
Age of Empires II: HD Edition (PC)
In 1999, Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings was as good as RTS games got. By 2013, it didn't look nearly so good. The core game was still a deep and detailed historical simulation, full of juicy campaigns and enjoyable "what-if" matchups. (Koreans versus Huns on a map of Texas, anyone?) However, the game was nearly impossible to run on modern systems, and the multiplayer community had long since dried up. Age of Empires II: HD Edition gave the title a new lease on life, complete with full Steam integration and three new expansions focusing on Eastern Europe, Africa and South Asia. - Marshall Honorof
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD (PS4)
I can't tell you how many hours I spent playing the original versions of both Final Fantasy X and X-2 back in the day. I mean, those Dresspheres were to die for, and Paine was my girl! But outside of the wardrobe changes, both FFX and X-2 delivered gripping stories involving love, loss and acceptance; solid battle systems; and a gorgeous world whose vibrancy was outshone only by the myriad characters. The remasters include lovely updates to the graphics, allowing fans and newcomers alike to take a fun trip down memory lane. - Sherri L. Smith
StarCraft: Remastered (PC)
Blizzard recently made the original StarCraft and its Brood War expansion free to download. The game still technically works on modern PCs, but you'll have to put up with low-res graphics and haphazard multiplayer matching. If you want the original StarCraft experience, fully optimized for modern machines, you'll have to shell out some money for StarCraft: Remastered. This title fully integrates StarCraft and Brood War with the Blizzard platform, offering complex matchmaking and cloud saves. Furthermore, you'll get resolutions of up to 4K and brand-new recordings of the game's classic, catchy music. However, the games are just as difficult as before, so be ready for a challenge. - Marshall Honorof
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Dark Souls II was a solid sequel, full of inventive new enemies and breathtaking locations. However, it wasn't quite as polished as its lauded predecessor. The difficulty curve in Dark Souls II was all over the place, the game's most memorable bosses were hidden away in its DLC and, to top it all off, the final boss simply wasn't that memorable. Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin addressed all of those issues while giving the game welcome face-lifts in resolution, frame rate and texture. The titular Scholar also showed up at various points in the game and helped weave a more interconnected narrative. - Marshall Honorof
BioShock: The Collection (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
BioShock is one of those rare series that are consistently good — and fans and critics alike discovered its goodness right away, rather than needing a remaster to experience it for the first time. Still, BioShock Infinite, arguably the best entry in the franchise, came out at the tail end of the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, and gamers wondered what it would have looked like if Irrational Games had held out just a few more months. BioShock: The Collection bundles a remastered version of Infinite along with similar upgraded versions of BioShock and BioShock 2, adding in fun extras like developer commentaries and museum modes. Would you kindly check it out? - Marshall Honorof
Shadow of the Colossus (PS4)
Shadow of the Colossus was a critical darling when it debuted on the PS2 back in 2005, and for good reason. The game was, without a doubt, jaw-droppingly beautiful, with an equally engaging story that didn't hold your hand. And, of course, there are the colossi, massive living stone golems that you have to climb to deliver the death blow. Rebuilt from the ground up, the new remaster looks absolutely stunning on PS4 and even better on PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, even though the graphics have been redone, the frustrating controls remain the same. - Sherri L. Smith
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
As stand-alone games, the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance titles were gems; as platforms for DLC, they were an enormous mess. It was easy enough to play through the core games, assembling teams of Marvel superheroes, then leading them against some of the most devious supervillains in the comic book canon in an agreeable action/RPG romp. The trouble is, some of the best characters — including Cyclops, Hawkeye, Magneto and Black Panther — were consigned to DLC packs, which Activision lost the rights to sell. The Ultimate Alliance remasters include all the DLC characters, along with graphical and performance enhancements. - Marshall Honorof
The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition (PC)
Ask any old-school point-and-click adventure fan: The Secret of Monkey Island is one of the titles that defined the genre. However, getting it to run on a modern PC is nearly impossible — for one thing, it originally shipped on floppy disks. The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is available via Steam and other digital platforms, and features attractive 2.5D graphics and a fully voice-acted script. (Of course, you can still turn on the original 8-bit mode, and turn off the voices, if you're a purist.) Most helpful for newer players is the addition of a hint mode, which lets you ask the game for assistance so you don't have to trawl your local Usenet forum. - Marshall Honorof
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D (3DS)
What's better than playing a remastered Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time? Playing it on the go. Nintendo brought the game, which is widely considered one of the best in the series, to the Nintendo 3DS, so gamers can embark on an epic quest on the ride home from work or school. Considered one of the best video game remasters, OoT 3D incorporates the touch screen to let you switch tunics and play the titular Ocarina, and use the 3DS' integrated gyroscope to aim the slingshot, hookshot and other weapons. There's also Visions, which are small video clips that help when you're having trouble solving a puzzle. - Sherri L. Smith
Sonic Adventure 2: Battle (PC, Xbox One)
In my opinion, Sonic Adventure 2: Battle was the last really good Sonic game (Sonic Mania aside). If you missed it on the Dreamcast, you can get it on PC or Xbox One, complete with better graphics, a new multiplayer mode with additional characters, and an upgraded Chao Garden. The story, though, is the same, with a brooding Shadow the Hedgehog and questionable-but-catchy tunes by Crush 40. - Andrew E. Freedman
Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire (3DS)
Nintendo's monster-catching franchise, complete with the engrossing 3D graphics and streamlined gameplay first introduced in Pokémon X and Y. These remakes introduce Primal Reversions, which allow you to evolve iconic Pokémon such as Groudon and Kyogre into exciting new prehistoric forms. Add in improved exploration and a new DexNav for finding rare Pokémon, and you've got the best way to play one of the most popular Pokémon installments around.- Mike Andronico
realMyst: Masterpiece Edition (PC)
When you think of first-person shooters, the arcane adventure game Myst is probably the last thing that comes to mind. However, in 2000, the masterminds at Cyan decided to see what Myst would look like if players could run through it as a fully rendered 3D world, rather than a series of still images. realMyst looks and controls like an FPS, but the gameplay is pure cerebral adventure, with all of the classic Myst puzzles, plus a brand-new level that ties into the sequel, Riven. More recently, the game came to Steam as realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, meaning this is technically a remaster of a remaster. - Marshall Honorof
Soulcalibur II HD (Xbox One)
Soulcalibur II is one of the most beloved fighting games of all time, and whacking your friends with all manners of swords, sais and sticks is still as fun today as it was in 2002. Soulcalibur II HD brings the game into the modern age gracefully, with rich HD graphics, online play and the wealth of solo and multiplayer modes from the original console release. It's also the only version of Soulcalibur II to feature both Heihachi and Spawn (who were exclusive to PS2 and Xbox, respectively) in the same package. You won't have to dig out your old consoles, either: The Xbox 360 version of this revamped classic is playable on Xbox One. - Mike Andronico
Okami HD (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
Okami was already a pretty game when it debuted on the PlayStation 2, but it's stunning in 4K. This beloved action-adventure game's hand-drawn, inky visuals received a serious update on the PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC, and you'll soon be able to take it on the go on Switch. If you're a snob about the classics, you can still play it in the original game's 4:3 aspect ratio, but you can also go for a more standard 16:9. Not much else has changed, but this game looked good in 2006 and is a serious treat in 2018. - Andrew E. Freedman
Sega 3D Classics Collection (3DS)
Of all the developers porting, remastering or remaking classics for newer platforms, it's pretty safe to say none has as much reverence for its source material as M2. The Tokyo-based studio has been modernizing Sega classics, like Out Run and Streets of Rage, since the PS2 days, as part of the Japan-only Sega Ages anthology. But M2's crowning achievement has to be Sega's 3D Classics Collection, which lets you not only enjoy Sega's greatest hits in spectacular 3D but gives you a boatload of exclusive features as well. This isn't shoddy emulation, either — M2 actually rebuilt these games, so they run flawlessly. (Some of them, like Power Drift, never even left the arcades!) If you enjoy the 3D Classics Collection, you'll also be pleased to know that M2 is working on a new Sega Ages compilation for the Switch, due out this summer. - Adam Ismail
