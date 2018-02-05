Best Phones You Can Still Buy With an IR Blaster
Use These Phones as a Universal Remote
Remote controls are so old school. So, it's perhaps no surprise that people are looking for phones that come with IR blasters. These small components mimic infrared-remote controls and effectively turn your smartphone into a remote.
Granted, Apple and Samsung's latest handsets don't come with this feature, but if you really want a smartphone that can replace your living-room remote, we've got you covered. The following devices with IR blasters are all available now.
Credit: Shutterstock
Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung's Galaxy S6 has been around since 2015, but it's still available on Amazon for just $160. For that, you'll get not only IR blasting, but also a 5.1-inch screen, the 1.5-GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos processor and 32GB of onboard storage. Note, however, that the device for sale is refurbished. In our Galaxy S6 review, we gave it a score of 8 out of 10. We liked its design and "gorgeous screen," but wished it came with a microSD card slot.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
LG G5
LG's G5, which was released in 2016, earned a score of 7 out of a possible 10 in our review. We were impressed by the handset's "solid performance"” and novel modular add-ons, but its "below-average battery life" left us wanting more. LG's handset, which is available now on Amazon for under $300, has an IR blaster as well as dual 16-megapixel rear cameras and 32GB of onboard storage. It also has a battery that can be recharged to about 50 percent capacity in just 20 minutes.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
LG V20
The LG V20, which was released in late 2016, comes with an IR blaster and a handy always-on secondary display. Over at Amazon, the smartphone is on sale for less than $400 and is unlocked, so you can put it on the carrier network of your choosing. In our V20 review, we were impressed by the V20's dual rear cameras, but didn't like that it wasn't waterproof. It also came with "so-so battery life."
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Huawei Mate 10 Pro
The Huawei P10 Plus is a dual-SIM-equipped handset that also features dual rear-facing cameras. This unlocked phone, which works with GSM carriers in the U.S., also features a 5.5-inch display, a Leica-powered front camera and a stylish blue color with diamond cut finish.
We didn't take this one for a formal spin, but the Huawei P10 Plus currently has a rating of 3.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon.
Credit: Huawei
Huawei P10 Plus
The Huawei P10 Plus is a dual-SIM-equipped handset that also features dual rear-facing cameras. This unlocked phone, which works with GSM carriers in the U.S., also features a 5.5-inch display, a Leica-powered front camera and a stylish blue color with diamond cut finish.
We didn't take this one for a formal spin, but the Huawei P10 Plus currently has a rating of 3.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon.
Credit: Huawei
Huawei Honor 9
Huawei's Honor 9 is a budget-friendly smartphone featuring a price tag under $500. The handset comes with a 5.2-inch screen and runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat). Honor's smartphone features an octa-core Kirin 960 processor and offers 64GB of onboard storage. Be aware, however, that the smartphone is compatible only with GSM networks in the U.S. We didn't review the Huawei Honor 9, but it has secured an Amazon customer rating of 3.5 stars out of 5.
Credit: Huawei
LeEco Pro 3
The LeEco Pro 3 is one of the most affordable smartphones you can get with an IR blaster. The handset packs a 5.5-inch screen and a fairly snappy Snapdragon 821 processor. Perhaps most important, the Pro 3 comes with a gigantic 4,070mAh battery pack and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. In our LeEco Pro 3 review, we gave the Pro 3 a score of 7 out of 10, thanks in no small part to its "fantastic battery life." We were a little disappointed by its "lackluster camera," however.
Credit: Tom’s Guide
Huawei Mate 9 Pro
The Huawei Mate 9 Pro is a GSM-compatible handset that features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display and Kirin 960 octa-core processor. In addition to an IR blaster, the device comes with 128GB of onboard storage and 6GB of RAM. The dual rear cameras support 2x zoom and come with Lecia optics, and the front shooter is 8 megapixels. The large 4,000 mAh battery should last you most of the day. Amazon users give this handset 4 out of 5 stars.
Credit: Huawei
Sharp Z2
Sharp might not have the biggest brand name in mobile tech, but this Android phone does sport an IR blaster. The device features a 5.5-inch screen and a 16-megapixel rear camera, as well as a deca-core processor and 32GB of onboard storage. Be aware, however, that the handset's 4G functionality doesn't work in the U.S. Instead, you'll only be able to run it on 3G via AT&T and T-Mobile networks.
Credit: Sharp
HTC One M9
HTC's One M9 wasn't our favorite when we reviewed the device back in 2015. We gave HTC's handset a score of just 5 out of 10, due to a "short battery life" and its screen's poor viewing angles, among other problems. However, we did like its speakers. Regardless, the One M9 lives on and is available at Amazon for a cheap price if you want an IR blaster. The smartphone is available unlocked, but be aware that it only works on GSM networks.
Credit: HTC
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 4 is a cheap way to get an IR blaster, but there are some caveats. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch, 1080p screen and an octa-core processor for solid app performance. While we didn't take the handset for a spin, the average Amazon customer score stands at 4.5 stars. But before you run to take advantage of its low price and high marks, the Redmi Note 4 is only compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Moreover, the Redmi Note 4 has limited support for American LTE networks, including no voice-over-LTE support.
Credit: Xiaomi