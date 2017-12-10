15 Best Mega Man Games

Mega Man X4 (1997; PS1)

Ever since Zero debuted in the first Mega Man X game, players have wanted to take control of the enigmatic red Reploid. He's got it all: the beam sword, the long hair and the tragic backstory. Mega Man X4 was the first time Zero got his own story mode, and it was everything fans hoped it would be. Squaring off against eight Maverick bosses, plus the malevolent Sigma himself, fans got to see Zero grow from a simple swordsman into a whirling dervish of destruction. His ill-fated romance with Iris, a traitorous supporting character, has also given us one of the internet's most enduring memes.Credit: Capcom