The 20 Best Game Expansions of All-Time

Fallout 3: Point Lookout (2009)

Fans of Fallout 3 spent hours exploring the Wasteland with a colorful cast of characters being a force for good or evil or chaos depending on your decisions. And while there were moments that were poignant, funny or downright weird, there weren't many points in the game that were really scary. That is until the Point Lookout expansion. Set in an eerie swamp in what used to be Maryland, the isolated territory is full of irradiated, inbred humans and highly toxic wildlife. And that's before you start exploring the haunted caves and the Chinese internment camp. If you're brave enough to face the terrors in the fog, Point Lookout is still one of the best expansions in the Fallout series. -- Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Bethesda