15 Best Alexa Ambient Sound Skills
Alexa, help me relax!
Whether you're trying to fall asleep or just find a little Zen, ambient sounds — such as a waterfall, crackling fireplace or simple white noise — can help you calm your mind. There are dozens of Alexa skills that you can play through your Echo device. Here arethe best Alexa ambient sounds.
Rain Sounds
This skill plays the pitter-patter of a light rain shower for 1 hour. Tell Alexa to loop this skill to keep it going indefinitely.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Rain Sounds."
"Alexa, start Rain Sounds."
"Alexa, ask Rain Sounds to loop."
Thunderstorm Sounds
If you're looking for something more intense, call up the Thunderstorm Sounds skill, which has a heavier downpour, as well as thunder and lightning. This skill will loop automatically, so you have to tell Alexa to play it for a certain amount of time — for example, by saying, "Set a sleep timer for 1 hour." If you're looking for something quieter, there's a Distant Thunderstorm skill as well.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Thunderstorm Sounds."
"Alexa, start Thunderstorm Sounds."
"Alexa, play Thunderstorm Sounds."
"Alexa, open Distant Thunderstorm."
Babbling Brook
Keeping with the water theme, the Babbling Brook skill plays the sounds of a stream flowing over rocks.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Babbling Brook."
"Alexa, start Babbling Brook."
"Alexa, ask Babbling Brook to loop."
Beach Sounds
Imagine yourself sitting beside the ocean with the Beach Sounds skill — seagulls, sand and sunburn not included.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Beach Sounds."
Waterfall Sounds
You don't have to go chasing the Waterfall Sounds skill; Alexa will play this roaring soundtrack for as long as you ask.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Waterfall Sounds."
"Alexa, start Waterfall Sounds."
"Alexa, play Waterfall Sounds."
White Noise
Remember the days before digital television? Relive the fuzzy signal experience with the White Noise skill.
What to say:
"Alexa, open White Noise."
"Alexa, start White Noise."
"Alexa, play White Noise."
Fireplace Sounds
Not all of us have an actual fireplace. This skill replicates the crackle and pop of burning wood, without all the ash to clean up afterward.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Fireplace Sounds."
"Alexa, start Fireplace Sounds."
"Alexa, ask Fireplace Sounds to loop."
Wind Chimes
The gentle ringing of the Wind Chimes skill will be a welcome sound for those who don't have the real thing sitting outside their window.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Wind Chimes."
"Alexa, start Wind Chimes."
"Alexa, play Wind Chimes."
Rainforest Sounds
Head into the jungle with the Rainforest Sounds skill, which includes not only the drip-drip of water through the leaves but the sound of birds and other critters, too.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Rainforest Sounds."
"Alexa, start Rainforest Sounds,
"Alexa, ask Rainforest Sounds to loop."
Oscillating Fan Sounds
For some people, the whirring of an oscillating fan has a calming effect. While it won't cool you down, this skill will help you relax.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Oscillating Fan Sounds."
"Alexa, start Oscillating Fan Sounds."
"Alexa, tell Oscillating Fan Sounds to loop."
Space Deck
Ever wonder what the bridge of the Enterprise sounds like without anyone around? The Space Deck skill replicates the ambient sounds heard inside a starship.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Space Deck."”
"Alexa, start Space Deck."
"Alexa, ask Space Deck to loop."
Relax My Dog
Cat lovers, don't worry: There's also a skill to relax your kitty. What to say: "Alexa, open Relax My Dog."
"Alexa, open Relax My Cat."
Japanese Garden Sounds
The Japanese Garden Sounds skill features a running stream and the music of Japanese instruments. Talk about getting your Zen on.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Japanese Garden Sounds."
Sleep and Relaxation Sounds
This catchall skill has dozens of ambient sounds. Simply say, "List Sounds," and you'll hear a list of all of them.
What to say:
"Alexa open Sleep Sounds."
"“Alexa, list sounds."
"Alexa, play random."
"Alexa, ask Sleep Sounds to play thunderstorm."
"Alexa, ask Sleep Sounds to play rain."
Spa Music
While this skill can't give you a deep tissue massage and cucumber acai peel, you can at least use Alexa to recreate the sounds you hear at the spa. The spa sounds will repeat on a loop until you say "Alexa, stop." Alternatively, you can set a timer for how long they'll play.What to say:"Alexa, play spa music.""Alexa, start spa music.""Alexa, open spa music."
Celtic Sounds
While Celtic Sounds can't physically take you to the Emerald Isle, this Irish-inspired skill can transport your mind there.
What to say:
"Alexa, open Celtic Sounds."
