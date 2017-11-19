11 Tips for Dominating Star Wars Battlefront 2

Blast 'em

When you first fire up Star Wars Battlefront 2, you might find yourself getting destroyed by Stormtroopers, TIE Fighters, and a weirdly obtuse progression system. Fret not — we're here to rescue you.

Battlefront 2's accessible multiplayer action has a surprising amount of hidden quirks, and you'll need to master movement, reloading, space combat and a whole lot more if you want to dominate the battlefield. Here are 11 essential tips that will turn you from a scruffy nerf-herder to a master of the Force in no time.

Image Credit: EA