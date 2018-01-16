Best iPhone 8 Cases: Our Top Picks
Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are now widely available, with the 4.7- and 5.5-inch phones finding their way into the eager hands of iPhone fans. But as with any new phone, you'll want to pick up a new case to keep your iPhone looking flawless, especially since the latest phones are slightly thicker than their iPhone 7 predecessors. With tons of case options available, it can be difficult to pick one, but you should be able to find a design that fits your tastes and needs.
Want something that offers greater protection for your $699-plus smartphone? You'll find options touting MIL-SPEC protection. Need an aesthetically pleasing case? Choose from any number of expressive patterns. And if you prize functionality, you can opt for a wallet-style design. Here are 10 iPhone 8 and 8 Plus cases that have caught our eye since the new iPhones debuted last fall.
Tech21 Pure Clear Chinese New Year Edition
Just in time for the Lunar New Year, Tech21 offers a limited-edition case, with a design from Hong Kong-born artist Bovey Lee. The Pure Clear Chinese New Year Edition case features a dragon design etched on the inside of the case, so it won't wear off over time. This $45 case offers more than just an eye-catching design: it also provides drop protection up to 6.6 feet, thanks to a hard outer shell and Tech21's BulletShield technology for absorbing blows. In addition to fitting the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, Tech21 also offers a version for the iPhone X.
Apple Silicone Case
Designed by Apple to complement the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, this snug silicone case cushions your phone. A microfiber interior protects your iPhone, while a soft silicone exterior provides comfortable hold without slip. Apple's Silicone Case is slim enough to slip in and out of pockets while you're on the go, though you may way want to refrain from strenuous activity with this thin case. Available in Blue Cobalt, Rose Red, Ultra Violet, Dark Olive, White, Pink Sand, Midnight Blue, Black and the licensed Product Red, Apple's vibrant silicone case lets you show off your personality. Each case is compatible with wireless charging, so you don't ever have to take the case off your phone.
Otterbox Star Wars Symmetry Series
The Symmetry Series Graphic cases from Otterbox have earned a reputation for their bold designs that let you express your personal style. And if that style includes a love for all things Star Wars, Otterbox has you covered there, too, with five different designs straight out of a galaxy far, far away. We like this Storm Trooper model, but if your tastes are more modern, you can also find some Last Jedi-inspired designs. Like other entries in the Symmetry series, this iPhone 8 case features dual-layer protection that guards against drops and scratches. The polycarbonate and rubber shell absorbs shock, while raised bezels keep your screen pristine. The Symmetry series is also slim, so it's pocket-friendly along with its port covers.
Cellairis Bundle
Cellairis really wants you to be confident that your iPhone 8 will be able to withstand whatever life throws at it. Buy the Cellairis Bundle, and you not only get a case along with a glass screen protector, the company will also cover any screen repair your iPhone 8 requires. If it can't fix the screen, Cellairis will give you $150 for your troubles. Thanks the the military-spec drop protection and inner silicone core in its Rapture case, though, Cellairis is betting it won't have to repair too many screens.
Case-Mate Tough Stand
Case-Mate's flashy lineup gets a simple addition for iPhone 8. With a polycarbonate casing, the Tough Stand makes media viewing easier than ever. It also protects your iPhone from scratches and drops of up to 10 feet, thanks to a soft inner cushion that absorbs shock. Featuring a smooth, minimalistic design, the Tough Stand is available in black with a stylish chrome kickstand made from metal alloy. Case-Mate's Tough Stand has flexible sides, reinforced corners and a knurled grip that provide easy hold, while its slim body is easy to transport. The Tough Stand is also backed with a lifetime warranty, adding value to this simple design.
Catalyst Series
Catalyst covers all its bases, providing a waterproof and drop-proof case that lets you take your iPhone 8 anywhere. Built with impact-resistant polycarbonate, the Catalyst Series has earned a MIL-STD-810G rating, surviving drops from up to 6.6 feet. With the Catalyst case, you can submerge your iPhone in up to 33 feet of water, because the accessory fully seals the handset. This also means you don't have to worry about pesky dust, dirt or even snow creeping into your iPhone's crevices. The Catalyst case comes in Stealth Black and Alpine White, and each case includes a wrist lanyard for added security.
LifeProof FRĒ Series
The LifeProof FRĒ series for the iPhone 8 is a fully enclosed and stylish option that offers four-layered protection. Made from polycarbonate and silicone, the LifeProof FRĒ is waterproof (up to 6.6 feet) and also protects your phone from snow and dirt. The case resists scratches and absorbs shocks, too. This MIL-SPEC case is lightweight but rugged enough to survive an active lifestyle. And if you like photography, you'll be pleased with the anti-reflective optical-glass lens that allows your iPhone 8's camera to shine.
Mous Limitless Series
Mous' fashionable Limitless Series for the iPhone 8 offers military-grade protection with a touch of sophistication. The Limitless case absorbs shock without bulk thanks to Mous' Airo Shock technology, which counteracts impacts from up to 45 feet with micro air pockets. Made from natural materials like bamboo, wood and carbon fiber, the Limitless case is also beautiful. The exterior features designs that match the case's makeup, so you can get your Limitless case in Shell, Bamboo, Walnut, Carbon Fibre and Leather. For added functionality, the Limitless case has raised lips to protect the screen and front-facing camera. Even better, each case includes a free triple-layered screen protector.
Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Series
Mujjo's Full Leather Wallet series for the iPhone 8 is a classically styled and functional case. Made from polished polycarbonate and vegetable-tanned leather, Mujjo's wallet case offers protection in a conveniently slim package. A slanted card pocket keeps your credit cards, IDs and folded bills secure, while a suede-lined interior keeps your iPhone in place. Available in black, gray and tan, each case is backed with a two-year warranty.
Speck Presidio Inked Series
Speck combines vibrancy and durability with its Presidio Inked series for iPhone 8. These cases feature bold prints, so you can show your love for donuts, florals, galaxies and much more. And not only is Presido Inked stylish, but it also offers extensive protection. Made from shock-absorbent and trademarked Impactium materials, the Presidio Inked can withstand drops from up to 10 feet. Button and port covers keep out lint that may have collected in your pocket, while raised bezel guards protect your iPhone 8's precious screen from bumps and scratches.
tech21 Evo Check Evoke Series
A new addition to tech21's Evo lineup, the iPhone 8 Evo Check Evoke case features an eye-catching floral design. Sitting beneath this pretty shell lies three-layered protection capable of absorbing shocks from drops of up to 10 feet. The case also utilizes patented and trademarked materials like FlexShock, which snugly cushions your iPhone. With the Evo Check Evoke, you can keep all your prized possessions in one place, because it features concealed storage capable of holding two cards. tech21 backs its Evo Check Evoke case with a lifetime warranty, so you won't have to buy another one for as long as you have your iPhone 8.
Urban Armor Plyo Series
Urban Armor has extended its chic and MIL-SPEC-tested Plyo line to include cases for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Available in Ice, Ash and Crimson, the semi-clear Plyo case combines minimalistic design and durability for innovative protection that can withstand 8-foot drops. The Plyo's hard plastic shell, with a screen surround and skid pads, defends your iPhone's display from scratches. Urban Armor's Plyo is light as a feather, making it a great accessory for active individuals. It also features wireless charging and Apple Pay compatibility.
