7 Reasons to Buy the iPhone X, and 4 Reasons to Skip

Torn over whether you should drop a grand on the iPhone X? Check out these pros and cons first.

  • sergetest817tw 07 November 2017 18:03
    Overall nobody can argue that new iphone is good but pricey device
  • mrrgrone 08 November 2017 05:48
    I don't need anything+7
  • charles.rogen 08 November 2017 13:24
    Apple will sell more of these than any phone out there and I get it, but this long time Apple user decided on SKIP.

    I went BUY on Note 8 for $680 while on sale at Best Buy recently. The S-Pen is the star here, followed by the beautiful screen with no compromising notch. Split screen apps earns the bronze medal.
  • carl_diaz 09 November 2017 14:29
    Does the iPhone X recognize more than one face ??
