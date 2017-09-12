Apple Watch Series 3: Here's the Top 11 Features

11 Top Features for the LTE Apple Watch

Apple took the wraps off the Apple Watch Series 3 at its iPhone event Tuesday, and while it doesn’t look any different from the second-generation model, there’s a whole lot going on inside. Now the watch can operate independently of your iPhone, thanks to cellular connectivity, though you will have to pay a monthly fee to your carrier.

There’s a whole lot more to look forward to when the Apple Watch Series 3 goes on sale Sept. 22, starting at $399 for the 38mm cellular model and $329 for the base model without cellular. Here are all the new features that Apple packed into the revamped watch, which will be available to preorder Sept. 15. And be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the Apple Watch Series 3.