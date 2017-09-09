The Best-Reviewed Bookshelf Speakers on Amazon

Wireless speakers are inexpensive and simple to use, but the best-sounding speakers don't come cheap (see our review of the $500 Sonos Play:5). You can spend less money and get a better-sounding system if you're willing to buy a Bluetooth stereo receiver (such as the $149 Yamaha R-S202) and a good pair of bookshelf speakers, which are easily found for $250 or less. No, your system won't be portable, but it will sound great in a bedroom or living room.

We've rounded up the best-reviewed bookshelf speakers on Amazon, each selling for less than $250 a pair. Each of these speakers earned an A rating on Fakespot, a tool that measures the trustworthiness of Amazon user reviews, so you can shop with confidence.

Credit: Tom's Guide