The Best Nintendo Switch Cases
11 Cases Worth Your Cash
The Nintendo Switch does a great job of being both a home console and a handheld, but it isn't so great at being durable. The Switch's unprotected screen is prone to scratches, and the Joy-Con controllers can snap off and get damaged if the system is dropped in transit.
If you're going to make the most of your Switch's portability, you'll need a better solution than throwing the console loose into a backpack. Whether you need something for a butterfingered child or stylish protection to minimize nicks and scrapes, these cases will help keep your Switch in working order.
Co2Crea Hard Travel Case with Screen Protector
The Co2Crea Hard Travel Case is best-suited for transport of the Switch console, 12 game carts, and one or two small accessories like the Joy-Con slide rails. The exterior is tough and water-resistant, and the interior is a plush, carpet-like material that eliminates any scratch hazards from metal zippers or zipper tags. It's a competent and simple case for the price, but it lacks extra storage capacity if you need to tote additional controllers or cables around. The included screen protector helps sweeten the deal.
amCase Hard Carrying Case with 14 Game Cartridge Holders
The amCase Hard Carrying Case offers a little more storage capacity. You can hold 14 games in here, and the top storage netting runs the length of the whole case to help fit more accessories. The interior is a basic matte fabric with two elastic bands on the bottom tray to keep the Switch console from falling out when the case is opened. The exterior is a plain, hardened, black canvas that comes with a neat detachable wrist strap for hands-free transport.
PDP Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Case
PDP's Super Mario Bros case is perfect for folks who want a simple, inexpensive Switch protector with an added bit of Mario flair. This soft case keeps your Switch safe via an internal mesh pouch, and includes storage slots for up to 14 Switch cartridges. There's also an included cloth for wiping away smudges.
Butterfox Deluxe Travel Carrying Case with 19 Game Cartridge Slots
The Butterfox Deluxe Travel Carrying Case fits even more game carts than the previous two cases, with an even deeper clamshell design to fit more accessories in the top pouch. This case comes in at a very budget-friendly price while offering a lot of storage capacity for basic accessories. The added case depth and two internal game-cart flaps help cushion the screen and prevent accidental button presses or control-stick wear when the case is closed. The hard-canvas exterior comes with a hand grip and an array of color options.
Maxboost Protective Hard Case
The Maxboost case features a very rigid outer shell instead of one made from a more pliable canvas material. The double-zipper clamshell case has a screen-protector pouch that fits 10 game carts and a top netting for a few accessories. No internal zippers keep the top netting closed, so storage should be limited to smaller items like a screen cloth, a cable and slide rails. The case is made very snug, uses two elastic bands to hold the console in place and comes with a wrist strap. It's a little pricier than similar cases on our list, but the build quality should be rock solid.
RDS Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case
To add a little more style to your case, RDS makes an officially licensed line of clamshell cases with options for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart designs adorning the exterior. The hard-shell exterior comes in several varieties, including plain, black canvas. A handgrip helps with portability, and select styles include a decorated zipper tag. The interior has space for only the Switch console and about 10 game carts.
A top pouch above the console could hold two loose game carts or a small accessory, and underneath the console are two storage compartments. The case includes two nifty, red-plastic game-cart cases that fit into the lower storage compartments. Each case four games carts with two SD card holders.
Mumba Case
If you're especially worried about keeping your Switch safe from bumps and drops, the Mumba case is for you. This rubberized, polycarbonate case is scratch and shock-resistant, and provides some added grip for when you're playing your Switch on the go. The Mumba case comes in blue, green, red and clear variations, giving you plenty of options for personalizing your protection.
Fintie Slim Fit Leather Protective Case with Play Stand
If you're looking for something closer in function to a tablet case, Fintie's Slim Fit Leather Protective Case offers screen protection and a more robust play stand than the flimsy built-in kickstand that comes with the Switch. This case is designed primarily to prevent screen scratches while you're in transit and doesn't come with any storage. The magnetic flap has a plush interior that covers the screen, while the rest of the case covers only the edges of the console and not the Joy-Con controllers. The case comes in a wide array of color and design options, from understated to not very understated.
WaterField Pouch
WaterField offers an array of made-to-order, genuine-leather pouches that would look right at home between your work laptop and that stack of TPS reports due on Friday. The pouch comes in several material options, including a durable black or brown canvas or a more expensive leather with several color options. An additional aluminum or brass-nickel-plated carabiner latch can be added to the order, but otherwise, the case comes with no hand grips or straps.
The storage is designed for the Switch console and attached Joycon controllers with one or two small loose items in the main pouch. A second side pouch could fit a few loose game carts, earbuds or similar-size objects. The case isn't hardened, but would help keep the Switch clean and scratch-free if placed in a larger bag when transporting.
PowerA Hybrid Cover
This protective cover is a slimline solution to keeping your system free from scratches and other dings when lugging your Switch around, but this case won't prevent fall damage if you drop it and has no storage function. However, the PowerA Hybrid Cover is officially licensed by Nintendo, which guarantees a high level of quality.
The case's magnetic cover folds back to work as a stand and has three notches to provide an adjustable viewing angle when playing in tabletop mode. It comes only in black, and as with the Fintie case, using a separately purchased USB-C extension cable is the only way you can dock or charge the system without removing the case.
Hermitshell Hard EVA Travel Case
Other cases let you carry the Switch console and some games around, but the Hermitshell Travel Case lets you bring every dang thing, including a standard Switch dock. The case is large as a result of its storage capacity, so it thankfully has hand straps — making it look like a tiny suitcase. The exterior is a hard canvas material, but so is the interior.
The inside, top netting is deep enough to fit the Switch console and is covered with a flap that also fits 10 game carts. Below that is enough room to fit a Switch dock, an AC power cable, and a Joy-Con grip or Pro Controller. Few other cases that aren't designed as bags or backpacks offer this much capacity.
