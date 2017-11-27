The Best Nintendo Switch Cases

11 Cases Worth Your Cash

The Nintendo Switch does a great job of being both a home console and a handheld, but it isn't so great at being durable. The Switch's unprotected screen is prone to scratches, and the Joy-Con controllers can snap off and get damaged if the system is dropped in transit.

If you're going to make the most of your Switch's portability, you'll need a better solution than throwing the console loose into a backpack. Whether you need something for a butterfingered child or stylish protection to minimize nicks and scrapes, these cases will help keep your Switch in working order.