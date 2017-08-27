The Best Amiibo Toys for Nintendo Switch and 3DS

Nintendo's amiibo figures are more than just cute plastic versions of Mario and friends; they also unlock special features across a ton of Switch, 3DS and Wii U games. But with well over 100 amiibo out there, trying to start a collection can be more dizzying than a surprise hit from a Koopa shell.

To help you begin your amiibo adventure, we've picked our 13 favorites based on functionality, design and flat-out cool factor. Some of these figures unlock crucial content in games such as Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2; others simply look awesome sitting on a shelf. From Animal Crossing to Zelda, here are the best amiibo you can buy right now.

Credit: Nintendo/Tom's Guide