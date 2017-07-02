The 9 Best Spider-Man Games Ever, Ranked

With great power, comes great video games — at least some of the time. Marvel's Spider-Man has been swinging his way through dozens of games since the early '80s, resulting in titles that run the gamut from superhero masterpieces to duds that belong in the Daily Bugle's trash bin.

With that in mind, we've dug through decades of Spidey simulators to bring you the best of the best. Whether you're getting hyped up for Spider-Man: Homecoming or you need something to tide you over until Sony's mouthwatering Spider-Man PS4 title arrives, here are the nine best games for getting your wall-crawling fix.

Editor's Note: Want more ways to play as Spidey and friends? check out our ranking of the best Marvel games overall.

Credit: Activision