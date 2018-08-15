Trending

12 Best (and Worst) USB Turntables Tested

By

We tested several USB turntables to find out which one delivers the best combination of design, ease of use, sound quality and value.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • MonsterMawd 17 December 2017 19:13
    I have the Music Hall TT, Love it! I did swap out the feet to these in machined aluminum to match
    Reply