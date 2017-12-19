20 Best Galaxy S8 Accessories

Best Add-ons for Your Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 is a very potent handset on its own — in fact, it's the best Android phone you can buy right now. But the phone becomes even more powerful when you look at the ecosystem of compelling accessories available.

We’ve already talked about the cases you should consider for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, but there are a slew of other add-ons that can dramatically improve the experience of using this handset, whether you're looking to accessorize your own S8 or pick up a gift for the S8 fan in your life. From wireless charging pads and a dock that turns the S8 into a mini PC to the Gear VR headset and a smart-home hub, here are some of the best accessories for the Galaxy S8.

Image Credit: Samsung